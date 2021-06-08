Nepal PM Oli says ‘misunderstandings’ with India resolved “Neighbours share both love and problems," Nepal's Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli said

PTIKATHMANDU 07 JUNE 2021 14:32 IST“Neighbours share both love and problems," Nepal's Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli saidNepal's embattled Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli has said that “misunderstandings” with India have been resolved and that the two countries should move forward looking at the future, asserting that neighbours share both love and problems.In a recent interview to BBC Hindi Service, Mr. Oli accepted the fact that once, there were misunderstandings between the two neighbours. However, he did not elaborate on those issues.Mr. Oli, in a televised address to the nation last month, said that the outstanding issues relating to the border issue with India will be resolved through diplomatic channels on the basis of historical accords, maps and factual documents.AdvertisingPTIKATHMANDU 07 JUNE 2021 14:32 IST“Neighbours share both love and problems," Nepal's Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli saidNepal's embattled Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli has said that “misunderstandings” with India have been resolved and that the two countries should move forward looking at the future, asserting that neighbours share both love and problems.In a recent interview to BBC Hindi Service, Mr. Oli accepted the fact that once, there were misunderstandings between the two neighbours. However, he did not elaborate on those issues.Mr. Oli, in a televised address to the nation last month, said that the outstanding issues relating to the border issue with India will be resolved through diplomatic channels on the basis of historical accords, maps and factual documents.