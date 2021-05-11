Nepal gets Remdisivir from Bangladesh Bangladesh on Tuesday handed over medicine including Remdisivir for Nepal people...

Bangladesh on Tuesday handed over medicine including Remdisivir for Nepal people.Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen and health minister Zahid Malik handed over medicines and health protection items to the Nepalese ambassador in Dhaka Banshidhor Mishra for the coronavirus affected people of Nepal at the backdrop of deteriorating pandemic in the Himalayan country.A token box of Remdisivir Injection manufactured by BEXIMCO Pharma was handed over to the ambassador as part of 5000 vials of Remdisivir to Nepal from SAARC COVID Emergency Fund created at the instruction of prime minister Sheikh Hasina.These Remdisivir is set to be transported by the Himalyan Airlines to Kanthmandu from Dhaka.Health minister handed over the token boxes of Hydrocloroquine tablets, manufactured by Essential Drugs Company, PPE and masks, to the Nepalese ambassador for the friendly Nepalese people.The government is sending a substantive volume of these items which will be transported to Nepal by the Nepalese embassy soon.Foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen and health secretary Lokman Hossain Miah were also present during the programme.