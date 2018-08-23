Nepal forms committee to hold discussion with China on energy cooperation - Xinhua

Nepal forms committee to hold discussion with China on energy cooperation Source: Xinhua| 2018-08-22 12:48:56|Editor: mym KATHMANDU, Aug. 22 (Xinhua) -- Nepali government has formed a seven-member team to represent in a joint steering committee between Nepal and China to implement the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Energy Cooperation, a senior official of Nepal's Ministry of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation (MoEWRI) said on Tuesday. The two countries signed the MoU on Energy Cooperation during the visit of Nepali Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli to China during the third week of June. "The Nepali team will be co-chaired by Anup Kumar Upadhyay, secretary at MoEWRI, and represented by two joint secretaries and an under-secretary from the same ministry, director general of Department of Electricity Development, a power licensing body, Managing Director of Nepal Electricity Authority, the state-owned power utility body and a representative from Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs," Dinesh Ghimire, spokesperson at the MoEWRI told Xinhua on Tuesday. Ghimire said Nepal has proposed a meeting of the joint steering committee on Sept. 27 and 28 in Kathmandu. According to Nepali officials, the two sides will hold discussions on a wide range of areas of cooperation in the energy from power development to energy exchanges. As per the MoU, the committee will prepare the ground for creating a conducive environment to promote investment in the energy development from both government and private sectors. Source:http://www.xinhuanet.com/english/2018-08/22/c_137409759.htm