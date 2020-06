Isn't it embarrassing that official ministries need to waste their time debunking Indian Twitter fake newj repeatedly? This is what has ruined India's reputation - they peddle pure propaganda and in the last week Chinese and Nepalese ministers have actually had to waste precious ministerial time refuting this b.s.



I can only say that Pakistan has been doing this for decades. Others will actually understand how it feels now trying to point out facts to a billion people yelling the same rubbish in unison.

Click to expand...