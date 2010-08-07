What's new

Nepal claims many areas of India including Dehradun, Nainital cities.

You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 3, Guests: 2)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
I Lord Ram Nepali, not Indian, claims Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli Central & South Asia 1
Foxtrot Alpha Nepal PM Defends "New Map" Claiming Parts Of Indian Territory Central & South Asia 25
undercover JIX Nepal’s new map claims territories of India in west, asserts control over Susta in east Central & South Asia 7
BHarwana Cabinet endorses new political map that includes all territories that Nepal claims Central & South Asia 3
CAD An Arrested Maoist Claims That Nepal Prime Minister Prachanda Once Trained With Naxals In India Central & South Asia 1
haidian Nepal note: China good, India evil, NCP-Maoist leaders claim World Affairs 39
5 HuJI plotted Delhi blast in Nepal, claims Kolkota intelligence reports Indian Defence Forum 0
L Nepal MP claims threats by Indian officials Central & South Asia 16
B Bangladesh-Nepal energy cooperation; the horizon of new possibilities Bangladesh Defence Forum 0
B Here’s what China is doing in Bangladesh, Nepal, Afghanistan. It doesn’t look good for India Bangladesh Defence Forum 3

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top