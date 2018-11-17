NEOM Project, Misk Foundation Cooperate in Training Talented Saudis

Saturday, 17 November, 2018 - 06:30Visitors watch a 3D presentation during an exhibition on Neom. Faisal Al Nasser/ReutersRiyadh - Asharq Al-AwsatIn order to find sustainable solutions to the most important challenges facing humankind, the NEOM project, (an ambitious project being developed in northwestern Saudi Arabia), took its first step in creating a global community of minds and ideas.NEOM relies on the elite minds, talents and young national ideas by collaborating with the Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Foundation "Misk" so it kicks off its project to build its ambitious community.Chairman of Misk Initiatives Center Bader Al-Assaker and Chief Executive Officer of NEOM Nadhmi Al-Nasr have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the sideline of Misk Global Forum on Thursday. The Forum is an annual event designed to bring young leaders, creators and thinkers together with established global innovators to explore, experience and experiment with ways to meet the challenge of change.Under the MoU, which will be in effect for three years, both parties are entitled to provide internship opportunities and a joint-training program targeting talented Saudis using Misk’s platforms and will initiate crowd-sourcing programs for creating solutions to be implemented in future cities within NEOM.As part of its effort seeking solutions for humanity’s future challenges, NEOM has identified 16 economic sectors that will create a sustainable economy. These sectors will not only create job opportunities but also unlock human innovation and creativity at all levels.The 16 sectors are the future of energy, future of water, future of mobility, future of biotech, future of food, future of manufacturing, future of media, future of entertainment, culture and fashion, future of technological and digital sciences, future of tourism, future of sport, future of design and construction, future of services, future of health and well-being, future of education, and the future of livability as the foundation of all sectors.