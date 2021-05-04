NEOM Mega thread : Discussions and update

Mohamed Bin Tughlaq
FULL MEMBER
- Dec 26, 2020
- 769
- 0
- Country
-
- Location
-
There were to many NEOM threads allover the place we only need one thread for it from now on.
Neom (styled NEOM; Arabic: نيوم Neom, Hejazi pronunciation: [nɪˈjo̞ːm]) is a planned cross-border city in the Tabuk Province of northwestern Saudi Arabia. It is planned to incorporate smart city technologies and also function as a tourist destination. The site is north of the Red Sea, east of Egypt across the Strait of Tiran, and south of Israel and Jordan.[2] It will cover a total area of 26,500 km2 (10,200 sq mi) and will extend 460 km along the coast of the Red Sea.
Saudi Arabia aims to complete the first section of Neom by 2025.[3][4] The project has an estimated cost of $500 billion.[5] On January 29, 2019, Saudi Arabia has announced setting up a closed joint-stock company named NEOM with $500 billion.[6] The aim of this company that is wholly owned by the Public Investment Fund, the sovereign wealth fund, is to develop the economic zone of Neom.[7] The project is planned to be totally powered by renewable energy sources.[8] Nadhmi Al-Nasr is the CEO of the NEOM Joint-stock company.[9]
The city was announced by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman at the Future Investment Initiative conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on October 24, 2017.[10] He said it will operate independently from the “existing governmental framework” with its own tax and labor laws and an "autonomous judicial system."[11] Egypt announced in 2018 that it is contributing some land to the NEOM project.[12]
The initiative emerged from Saudi Vision 2030, a plan that seeks to reduce Saudi Arabia's dependence on oil, diversify its economy, and develop public service sectors.[13] Plans call for robots to perform functions such as security, logistics, home delivery, and caregiving[14] and for the city to be powered solely with wind and solar power.[11] Because the city will be designed and constructed from scratch, other innovations in infrastructure and mobility have been suggested. Planning and construction will be initiated with $500 billion from the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia and international investors.[15] The first phase of the project is scheduled for completion by 2025.[16]
In July 2020, the US’s Air Products & Chemicals Inc announced that it will build the world’s largest green hydrogen plant in Saudi Arabia. The US$5 billion project will be jointly owned by Air Products, Saudi Arabia’s ACWA Power and Neom.[17]
Name
The name "Neom" was constructed from two words. The first three letters form the Ancient Greek prefix νέο Neo- meaning “new”. The fourth letter is from the abbreviation of Arabic: مستقبل, romanized: Mustaqbal, Hejazi pronunciation: [mʊsˈtagbal], the Arabic word for “future.”[18]
Location
The Neom project[19] is located in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia in the northwest of the kingdom,[20] extended along with Aqaba Gulf and 468 km of coastline with beaches and coral reefs, as well as mountains up to 2,500 m high, with a total area of around 26,500 sq. km.[21]
Climate
The region selected for Neom has a relatively mild climate compared to most of Saudi Arabia.[22]
Neom (styled NEOM; Arabic: نيوم Neom, Hejazi pronunciation: [nɪˈjo̞ːm]) is a planned cross-border city in the Tabuk Province of northwestern Saudi Arabia. It is planned to incorporate smart city technologies and also function as a tourist destination. The site is north of the Red Sea, east of Egypt across the Strait of Tiran, and south of Israel and Jordan.[2] It will cover a total area of 26,500 km2 (10,200 sq mi) and will extend 460 km along the coast of the Red Sea.
Saudi Arabia aims to complete the first section of Neom by 2025.[3][4] The project has an estimated cost of $500 billion.[5] On January 29, 2019, Saudi Arabia has announced setting up a closed joint-stock company named NEOM with $500 billion.[6] The aim of this company that is wholly owned by the Public Investment Fund, the sovereign wealth fund, is to develop the economic zone of Neom.[7] The project is planned to be totally powered by renewable energy sources.[8] Nadhmi Al-Nasr is the CEO of the NEOM Joint-stock company.[9]
The city was announced by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman at the Future Investment Initiative conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on October 24, 2017.[10] He said it will operate independently from the “existing governmental framework” with its own tax and labor laws and an "autonomous judicial system."[11] Egypt announced in 2018 that it is contributing some land to the NEOM project.[12]
The initiative emerged from Saudi Vision 2030, a plan that seeks to reduce Saudi Arabia's dependence on oil, diversify its economy, and develop public service sectors.[13] Plans call for robots to perform functions such as security, logistics, home delivery, and caregiving[14] and for the city to be powered solely with wind and solar power.[11] Because the city will be designed and constructed from scratch, other innovations in infrastructure and mobility have been suggested. Planning and construction will be initiated with $500 billion from the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia and international investors.[15] The first phase of the project is scheduled for completion by 2025.[16]
In July 2020, the US’s Air Products & Chemicals Inc announced that it will build the world’s largest green hydrogen plant in Saudi Arabia. The US$5 billion project will be jointly owned by Air Products, Saudi Arabia’s ACWA Power and Neom.[17]
Name
The name "Neom" was constructed from two words. The first three letters form the Ancient Greek prefix νέο Neo- meaning “new”. The fourth letter is from the abbreviation of Arabic: مستقبل, romanized: Mustaqbal, Hejazi pronunciation: [mʊsˈtagbal], the Arabic word for “future.”[18]
Location
The Neom project[19] is located in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia in the northwest of the kingdom,[20] extended along with Aqaba Gulf and 468 km of coastline with beaches and coral reefs, as well as mountains up to 2,500 m high, with a total area of around 26,500 sq. km.[21]
Climate
The region selected for Neom has a relatively mild climate compared to most of Saudi Arabia.[22]
Last edited: