What's new

NEOM announces a new event: OXAGON

The SC

The SC

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 13, 2012
23,124
19
25,048
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
The industrial city on the water, will be a complex for industries in addition to several floating ports capable of exporting what is produced and regulating what is imported of raw materials..

036402E8-2735-4D75-9F5D-B2B9A064889F.jpeg


What is OXAGON


9359FB84-21DA-41A5-9EBC-67F48CE7A92B.png


607DD8CC-BDD7-4C65-8C03-050A4857F5B9.jpeg


5AF47311-735A-4BF9-BE81-284A0D2C7178.jpeg


The city relies on green hydrogen resulting from the process of electrical water separation, and therefore this is a reason to build it on water..

Exagon as a floating industrial city that aims to connect it with a fully automated port without human intervention..

28BF5C53-2CA7-4F8E-9C78-B9370032A79D.jpeg


BB2960D9-2150-411C-84E1-E8549C8FC86C.jpeg


8D17F55D-9D44-4FE6-8DA7-F98B66AD685C.jpeg
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom