NEOM announces a new event: OXAGON

The industrial city on the water, will be a complex for industries in addition to several floating ports capable of exporting what is produced and regulating what is imported of raw materials..
What is OXAGON
The city relies on green hydrogen resulting from the process of electrical water separation, and therefore this is a reason to build it on water..
Exagon as a floating industrial city that aims to connect it with a fully automated port without human intervention..
What is OXAGON
The city relies on green hydrogen resulting from the process of electrical water separation, and therefore this is a reason to build it on water..
Exagon as a floating industrial city that aims to connect it with a fully automated port without human intervention..
Last edited: