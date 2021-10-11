NEOM: AI transport already under trial inside the futuristic city

Titanium100
It has already taken off it is also connected to Sharm-El sheihk and Suez Canal it sits on the worlds most stragetic hub.How long before it becomes a ghost town?
So a tourist resort and a transit canal?Sharm-El sheihk and Suez Canal
Interesting. AI can't go rogue but someone can design them to go rogue but nothing like the sci-fi movie where we see them going rogue which is just sci-fi but they can be programmed to go bananas and go into attack mode against specific targets automaticallyAi, controlled transport system , certainly nothing can go wrong
Unlikely but hilarious post nonetheless if things just went south in all of this AI madness it would be hilarious where people would start to file cases against rogue AI elements. You will start to see something like a shepard filing a lawsuit against an AI for killing his sheep unlawfully because the sheep crossed a certain line etc etc and the computer couldn't tell difference whether it was breach of security or an animalAi, controlled transport system , certainly nothing can go wrong
That wouldn't still be rogue but designed to cause mayhem it is two different thingsInteresting. AI can't go rogue but someone can design them to go rogue but nothing like the sci-fi movie where we see them going rogue which is just sci-fi but they can be programmed to go bananas and go into attack mode against specific targets automatically