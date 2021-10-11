What's new

NEOM: AI transport already under trial inside the futuristic city

They are not wasting time in this project. Just saw the new October 2021 update seems like they have advanced alot in there constructions
 
Falconless said:
How long before it becomes a ghost town?
It has already taken off it is also connected to Sharm-El sheihk and Suez Canal it sits on the worlds most stragetic hub.

But lets go off topic for a while Do you know why Ghost cities occur? Do you know the dynamics behind a ghost city?
 
Hack-Hook said:
Ai, controlled transport system , certainly nothing can go wrong
Interesting. AI can't go rogue but someone can design them to go rogue but nothing like the sci-fi movie where we see them going rogue which is just sci-fi but they can be programmed to go bananas and go into attack mode against specific targets automatically
 
Hack-Hook said:
Ai, controlled transport system , certainly nothing can go wrong
Unlikely but hilarious post nonetheless if things just went south in all of this AI madness it would be hilarious where people would start to file cases against rogue AI elements. You will start to see something like a shepard filing a lawsuit against an AI for killing his sheep unlawfully because the sheep crossed a certain line etc etc and the computer couldn't tell difference whether it was breach of security or an animal
 
Battlion25 said:
Interesting. AI can't go rogue but someone can design them to go rogue but nothing like the sci-fi movie where we see them going rogue which is just sci-fi but they can be programmed to go bananas and go into attack mode against specific targets automatically
That wouldn't still be rogue but designed to cause mayhem it is two different things
 
