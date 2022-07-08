What's new

'Neither the PDM parties, who have perfected the art of rigging over the years want free & fair elections, nor does our Establishment. ' - Imran Khan

Ghazwa-e-Hind

Ghazwa-e-Hind

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 9, 2019
2,158
2
5,203
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
This Pattan Report once again makes it obvious why these two criminal family mafias opposed the EVM machines as did the shamefully biased & controlled ECP. With EVMs 130 out of 163 ways of rigging elections in Pak would have been eliminated.

www.bolnews.com

Use of EVM may eliminate 130 out of 163 poll rigging means - BOL News

Analysis of ongoing 20 by-elections, recently held local and previous rounds of general elections reveals a violation of almost every section and every rule of the Elections Act 2017 in some form. It happens widely were factors of power and money overlap. This is the crux of PATTAN’s research on...
www.bolnews.com www.bolnews.com

I am afraid neither the PDM parties, who have perfected the art of rigging over the years want free and fair elections, nor does our Establishment.

rt67j44lbaa91.jpg


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1545282444991102976
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Chakar The Great
Experts predict PTI will win next elections?
2 3 4
Replies
46
Views
3K
Zibago
Zibago
ghazi52
Have asked party to start preparations for Islamabad march: Imran Khan
6 7 8 9 10 11
Replies
164
Views
6K
Ali_Baba
Ali_Baba
Clutch
PM Imran Powerful concluding speech of NA budget session
Replies
6
Views
852
Mrc
M
PakistaniAtBahrain
Imran Khan asks PTI candidate to request re-polling as Opposition 'crying hoarse over' Daska by-election
2
Replies
29
Views
1K
Norwegian
Norwegian
Microsoft
Govt to move constitutional amendment for show of hands in Senate pollings, vows PM Imran
Replies
1
Views
414
Verve
Verve

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom