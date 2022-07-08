'Neither the PDM parties, who have perfected the art of rigging over the years want free & fair elections, nor does our Establishment. ' - Imran Khan

Ghazwa-e-Hind
- Apr 9, 2019
This Pattan Report once again makes it obvious why these two criminal family mafias opposed the EVM machines as did the shamefully biased & controlled ECP. With EVMs 130 out of 163 ways of rigging elections in Pak would have been eliminated.
I am afraid neither the PDM parties, who have perfected the art of rigging over the years want free and fair elections, nor does our Establishment.
Use of EVM may eliminate 130 out of 163 poll rigging means - BOL News
Analysis of ongoing 20 by-elections, recently held local and previous rounds of general elections reveals a violation of almost every section and every rule of the Elections Act 2017 in some form. It happens widely were factors of power and money overlap. This is the crux of PATTAN’s research on...
www.bolnews.com
