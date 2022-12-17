Neither JF-17 nor Tejas: Argentina stops fighter jet tender

Who keeps bringing up these Tejas rumors? They literally can't buy this aircraft even if India wanted to give it to Argentina for free, b/c the aircraft uses a Martin-Baker Mk.16 ejection seat, thus is subject to UK export controls.



The only legitimate option for Argentina without fear of embargo of weapons or subcomponents is Russian and Chinese aircraft and Russian equipment comes with CAATSA sanctions and other blowback, so realistically the only option is the Chinese aircraft.