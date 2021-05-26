What's new

Neighbors of India need to save India - All help is needed

As you know Modi has made India slave of the US.

'India has become slave of US', says Manishankar Aiyar at Indo-Russian event

www.hindustantimes.com

'India has become slave of US', says Manishankar Aiyar at Indo-Russian event

Manishankar Aiyar's comments come weeks before Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives in India. Ahead of Putin's visit on December 6, the defence ministry has cleared over ₹5,000 crore deal with Russia to manufacture 7.5 lakh AK-203 assault rifles in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi.
www.hindustantimes.com www.hindustantimes.com


Now most of the opposition in India has also become slave of the US.

There is no UPA now, says Mamata after meeting Sharad Pawar


timesofindia.indiatimes.com

Breaking news live updates: There is no UPA now, says Mamata after meeting Sharad Pawar - The Times of India

Stay here for real-time updates on breaking news from India and across the world that you can't miss:
timesofindia.indiatimes.com timesofindia.indiatimes.com



Why Did Gautam Adani Meet Mamata Banerjee?

www.thequint.com

Why Did Gautam Adani Meet Mamata Banerjee?

The is not just about one industrialist or politician, but about industry's view of the current political scenario.
www.thequint.com www.thequint.com

Mamata has been tasked to occupy the opposition space and stitching a "Slave of the US" opposition alliance



But all is not lost yet. Congress is still fighting single handedly with the support of Russia and China to ensure India does not become a slave of the US.

Congress, Chinese Communist Party sign MoU

Congress, Chinese Communist Party sign MoU

Congress, Chinese Communist Party sign MoU
www.indiatoday.in www.indiatoday.in

All neighbors of India need to support Congress party in whatever way you can to prevent India becoming a US slave.


Mani Shankar Aiyar embarrasses India in Pakistan; says remove Modi government to solve issues


economictimes.indiatimes.com

Mani Shankar Aiyar embarrasses India in Pakistan; says remove Modi government to solve issues

"Hamein le aaiye, inhein hataiye (Bring in the Congress, remove him)," Aiyar reportedly said when asked about how his party, suggests the dispute over Kashmir be resolved.
economictimes.indiatimes.com economictimes.indiatimes.com
 
This is Indian National Congress website

inc.in

Indian National Congress

The Indian National Congress represents the progressive soul of India. This soul defines who we are a Nation. It is time to fight for the very idea of India, a nation where every Indian is an equal. It is time to join the fight.
inc.in inc.in

Please make donations here to save India.

pages.razorpay.com

Pay for Donate to the party by Indian National Congress

Join Indian National Congress movement for change. Contribute for better future of the nation..
pages.razorpay.com pages.razorpay.com

Navjot Singh Sidhu is Punjab Congress president and he considers Pakistan a friend.

All Pakistanis should support Congress to save India.


At Kartarpur border, Navjot Singh Sidhu calls Imran Khan ‘bada bhai’, draws BJP fire

indianexpress.com

At Kartarpur border, Navjot Singh Sidhu calls Imran Khan ‘bada bhai’, draws BJP fire

The BJP slammed Sidhu for his remark on Imran Khan. BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh said “Sidhu is Congress’s agent for Pakistan”.
indianexpress.com indianexpress.com

Navjot Singh Sidhu justifies hugging General Bajwa, says he felt love from Pakistan side

timesofindia.indiatimes.com

Navjot Singh Sidhu justifies hugging General Bajwa, says he felt love from Pakistan side | Chandigarh News - Times of India

Senior minister Navjot Singh Sidhu has been under criticism for hugging the Pakistani army chief, General Qamar Javed Bajwa. "Sidhu should have avoide
timesofindia.indiatimes.com timesofindia.indiatimes.com
 
Last edited:
