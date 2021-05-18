N.Siddiqui
Nov 21, 2015
ISLAMABAD
POSH NEIGHBORHOOD IN ISLAMABAD / THE PAKISTAN YOU DON'T SEE IN VLOGS / RESIDENTIAL AREA E-11
Not the poshest though.
These are more posh and much expensive and older as well, greener too.
E7 F6, G6 ( some areas more than others) F7 F8 F10 F11
G8, G9, I9, I8
H sectors
G10
G11
D12
