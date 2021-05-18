POSH NEIGHBORHOOD IN ISLAMABAD / THE PAKISTAN YOU DON'T SEE IN VLOGS / RESIDENTIAL AREA E-11

Not the poshest though.These are more posh and much expensive and older as well, greener too.E7 F6, G6 ( some areas more than others) F7 F8 F10 F11G8, G9, I9, I8H sectorsG10G11D12