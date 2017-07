By News Desk (E-Tribune)Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on a two-day visit to Tajikistan. PHOTO: RADIO PAKISTANPrime Minister Nawaz Sharif arrived in Dushanbe on Wednesday on a two-day visit to Tajikistan in a bid to boost bilateral relations and cooperation between the two countries.The premier was received by the Tajikistan Prime Minister Qohir Rasulzada along with the cabinet ministers at the Dushanbe international airport.A high-level delegation, including federal ministers and officials, is also accompanying the PM.