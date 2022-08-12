Nehru's Secularism Was An Aberration; Modi's Islamophobia is the Norm For India

India at 75: How Hindu nationalism overshadows the promise of secularism | DW | 12.08.2022 India is gradually being transformed from a secular multicultural nation to a Hindu supremacist state, activists and minority groups say.

India at 75: How Hindu nationalism overshadows the promise of secularismIndia is gradually being transformed from a secular multicultural nation to a Hindu supremacist state, activists and minority groups say.When India gained its independence from Britain in 1947, its founding fathers envisioned the newly free nation as a secular multicultural state.Over the next 75 years, the South Asian country has transformed from being poverty-stricken into one of the world's fastest-growing economies.It has also emerged as a democratic counterweight to its authoritarian neighbor, China.India has held free elections since its independence and had peaceful transfers of power, boasts an independent judiciary and a vibrant media landscape.But many dissidents say that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, which has been in office since 2014, there has been some backsliding when it comes to the country's secular character.The defining credo of Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) since 1989 has been "Hindutva," a political ideology that promotes the "values" of the Hindu religion as being the cornerstone of Indian society and culture."The Modi regime is making legislative, administrative and cultural changes that seek to transform India from a secular democratic republic to an authoritarian Hindu-supremacist one," Kavita Krishnan, of the All India Progressive Women's Association, told DW."That's why I prefer the term Hindu supremacy to describe Modi's politics," Krishnan said.Hindu nationalism on the riseSince its independence, India has been proud of its multiculturalism, even though it has occasionally struggled with bloody sectarian violence.Hindus make up the overwhelming majority of India's 1.4 billion people, and there have been growing calls in recent years from religious right-wing groups to declare India a Hindu nation and enshrine Hindu supremacy in law.The demands, coupled with the BJP's pursuit of a Hindu nationalist agenda, have alienated religious minorities, particularly Muslims, critics say, pointing out that there has been a marked increase in hate speech and violence targeting the nation's 210 million Muslims in recent years.