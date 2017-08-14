Nehru Speaks on Jinnah & the Muslim League, May 1964

Nehru's last interview before his death contained some highly inaccurate views about Jinnah & the Muslim League. I have added annotations on the video which will help in understanding the matter better.
Yes Jinnah wasn't involved in Independence of India same as Nehru wasn't boning Lord Mountbatten's wife and of course Nehri if Jinnah wasn't involved in India's Independence then Pakistan tumare Baap Gandhi ne banaya tha ? ( Pardon my language )
Yes Jinnah wasn't involved in Independence of India same as Nehru wasn't boning Lord Mountbatten's wife and of course Nehri if Jinnah wasn't involved in India's Independence then Pakistan tumare Baap Gandhi ne banaya tha ? ( Pardon my language )
Nehru's last interview before his death contained some highly inaccurate views about Jinnah & the Muslim League. I have added annotations on the video which will help in understanding the matter better.