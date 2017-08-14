What's new

Nehru Speaks on Jinnah & the Muslim League, May 1964

Nehru's last interview before his death contained some highly inaccurate views about Jinnah & the Muslim League. I have added annotations on the video which will help in understanding the matter better.

Yes Jinnah wasn't involved in Independence of India same as Nehru wasn't boning Lord Mountbatten's wife ;) and of course Nehri if Jinnah wasn't involved in India's Independence then Pakistan tumare Baap Gandhi ne banaya tha ? ( Pardon my language )
 
As Patrick French put it: "Nehru was a schoolboy at Harrows when Jinnah was a nationalist politician"
 
