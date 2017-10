Nehru Republic Is Past Its Sell-By Date; Time To Dissolve It And Establish An Indic State

First, I am not calling for the building of a Hindu rashtra (nation) as envisioned by Veer Savarkar but a Hindu rajya (state). So, it is only logical that we take inspiration from past Hindu republics or even monarchies.



Second, let me categorically state that it is not a call to establish a theocratic state as the readers would discover for themselves after reading the whole proposition.

“There is not a single law in America that treats people differently by color, race, creed, or national origin. Not one,” James Wood tweeted recently. Popular Twitter user and blogger ‘Reality Check India’ was quick to point out how it is diametrically opposite in India. “There isn’t a single law or scheme that is uniformly applied to all groups, from birth, education, law, college admissions, jobs in government sector, promotions, scholarships, traditions like bullfight, cockfights, religious places.” How true!

This suggestion, i.e., to treat everyone with equality before law, is sure to get the goat of “social justice warriors”. As Thomas Sowell said, “When people get used to preferential treatment, equal treatment seems like discrimination.”

#2 The state shall treat every person within its jurisdiction equally before law and shall not deny them the equal protection of the laws.

#3 The state shall not make any law favouring, directly or indirectly, one religion over other religions nor shall it make religion a criterion while choosing beneficiaries for its aid, financial or otherwise.

Allowing everyone equal freedom to convert means nothing to those who do not believe in harvesting souls. The lion will devour the cow at first opportunity, but the reverse will never be true. So it’s pointless to give both equal freedom to eat each other.

#1 The state shall neither make any law abridging the freedom of speech or expression nor shall it make any law prohibiting free exercise of religion and in particular India’s age-old traditions or rituals and it shall establish by law stringent punishments for those found guilty of converting, by allurement or force, people of faiths indigenous to India.

#4 All educational institutions wholly or partially maintained out of state funds shall impart no religious instruction except that which belongs to India’s rich cultural past and found in its ancient texts; however, students who wish to not receive such instruction shall be free to do so.

That’s why outside groups which are strong will not stop their mutinies until they get entry or everyone’s benefits are taken away. The reason is simple – you have two families living side by side with equal economic status. Let’s say the kids of both go to the same school and fight for the same seat in a college or a government job. Only one gets in and the other doesn’t, despite scoring more. That creates friction in society and something’s got to give.