Nehru ceded India's permanent seat on the UNSC to China?

GreatHanWarrior
FULL MEMBER
- Jun 27, 2022
- 170
- 0
- Country
-
- Location
-
as everyone knows. According to the Yalta conference in 1945. China is a founding member of the United Nations. It has a permanent seat on the UNSC. This is a fact written into the Charter of the United Nations.
But the Indians announced. Nehru ceded India's permanent seat to China in 1971 (but as far as I know, Nehru died in 1964).
This is very different from the world common sense I accepted.
According to United Nations Resolution 2758. The people's Republic of China is the only legal representative of China in the United Nations!
This is UN Resolution 2758.
This is the voting result of UN Resolution 2758.
This is a live video of the vote on UN Resolution 2758.
So here comes the problem. Indians announced: This is Nehru giving up the permanent seat of UNSC to China. In fact, the whole world supports India to become a permanent member of UNSC.
Now Indians want me to accept this "Indian fact". And emphasize that I'm lying. Now Indians say that UN Resolution 2758 is a CCP lie.
well! whole world! You know what? The whole world supports India to become a permanent member of UNSC. But Nehru ceded India's permanent seat to China.
Now I want someone to tell me. All over the world. Which country supports India to become a permanent member of UNSC?
@Faxapis Promise you. Let the world know how honest Indians are.
But the Indians announced. Nehru ceded India's permanent seat to China in 1971 (but as far as I know, Nehru died in 1964).
This is very different from the world common sense I accepted.
According to United Nations Resolution 2758. The people's Republic of China is the only legal representative of China in the United Nations!
This is UN Resolution 2758.
This is the voting result of UN Resolution 2758.
This is a live video of the vote on UN Resolution 2758.
So here comes the problem. Indians announced: This is Nehru giving up the permanent seat of UNSC to China. In fact, the whole world supports India to become a permanent member of UNSC.
Now Indians want me to accept this "Indian fact". And emphasize that I'm lying. Now Indians say that UN Resolution 2758 is a CCP lie.
well! whole world! You know what? The whole world supports India to become a permanent member of UNSC. But Nehru ceded India's permanent seat to China.
Now I want someone to tell me. All over the world. Which country supports India to become a permanent member of UNSC?
@Faxapis Promise you. Let the world know how honest Indians are.