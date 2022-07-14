What's new

Nehru ceded India's permanent seat on the UNSC to China?

GreatHanWarrior

Jun 27, 2022
as everyone knows. According to the Yalta conference in 1945. China is a founding member of the United Nations. It has a permanent seat on the UNSC. This is a fact written into the Charter of the United Nations.

But the Indians announced. Nehru ceded India's permanent seat to China in 1971 (but as far as I know, Nehru died in 1964).

This is very different from the world common sense I accepted.

According to United Nations Resolution 2758. The people's Republic of China is the only legal representative of China in the United Nations!

This is UN Resolution 2758.

This is the voting result of UN Resolution 2758.

This is a live video of the vote on UN Resolution 2758.


So here comes the problem. Indians announced: This is Nehru giving up the permanent seat of UNSC to China. In fact, the whole world supports India to become a permanent member of UNSC.

Now Indians want me to accept this "Indian fact". And emphasize that I'm lying. Now Indians say that UN Resolution 2758 is a CCP lie.

well! whole world! You know what? The whole world supports India to become a permanent member of UNSC. But Nehru ceded India's permanent seat to China.

Now I want someone to tell me. All over the world. Which country supports India to become a permanent member of UNSC?

@Faxapis Promise you. Let the world know how honest Indians are.
 
G

GreatHanWarrior

Jun 27, 2022
@Faxapis I have promised you to start the independent thread. Now there is an "unsolved mystery of the world" waiting for you to explain to the world. Which country supports India to become a permanent member of UNSC? When did India become a permanent member? Then Nehru gave it to China in 1971?
 
MH.Yang

MH.Yang

Jul 21, 2021
@GreatHanWarrior
These Indians have low IQ and lack logical thinking and extended thinking. If you don't speak more clearly, they won't understand what you're talking about.

Greathanwarrior means that:
If the USA and the Soviet Union are able to hand over China's seat to India, why are the USA and the Soviet Union unable to prevent China from resuming its seat in the United Nations?


BTW: In 1945, China became one of the five permanent members of the United Nations. India became independent in 1947.
 
Jackdaws

Jackdaws

Jan 20, 2010
Absolute rubbish propagated by WhatsApp bhakts. India was never offered UNSC seat.

USA informally asked Nehru in 1953 if he would accept the UNSC seat replacing Taiwan and then China could be let in as a member but not on the Security Council.
Nehru refused as he realized this was a ploy to get India into the Western camp and alienate the USSR - Nehru was adamant on Non Alignment.

In 1955, the USSR again informally mentioned something to India about taking the UNSC seat in place of China. For similar reasons Nehru refused.

China should of course thank Nehru and his magnanimity.
 
MH.Yang

MH.Yang

Jul 21, 2021
Jackdaws said:
Absolute rubbish propagated by WhatsApp bhakts. India was never offered UNSC seat.

USA informally asked Nehru in 1953 if he would accept the UNSC seat replacing Taiwan and then China could be let in as a member but not on the Security Council.
Nehru refused as he realized this was a ploy to get India into the Western camp and alienate the USSR - Nehru was adamant on Non Alignment.

In 1955, the USSR again informally mentioned something to India about taking the UNSC seat in place of China. For similar reasons Nehru refused.

China should of course thank Nehru and his magnanimity.
Greathanwarrior means that:
If the USA and the Soviet Union are able to hand over China's seat to India, why are the USA and the Soviet Union unable to prevent China from resuming its seat in the United Nations?





@GreatHanWarrior
I knew these Indians couldn't understand what you were talking about. Because their IQ can only be accepted, and they can't expand their thinking. When we talk to them, we can't continue the communication habits between Chinese people. We must make everything clear.
 
G

GreatHanWarrior

Jun 27, 2022
MH.Yang said:
@GreatHanWarrior
These Indians have low IQ and lack logical thinking and extended thinking. If you don't speak more clearly, they won't understand what you're talking about.

Greathanwarrior means that:
If the USA and the Soviet Union are able to hand over China's seat to India, why are the USA and the Soviet Union unable to prevent China from resuming its seat in the United Nations?


BTW: In 1945, China became one of the five permanent members of the United Nations. India became independent in 1947.
i 'm sorry. These Indians bring my logic to their level. And they tried to beat me with their rich experience.... Fortunately, we Chinese have a very good memory. We still remember United Nations Resolution 2758. lol.

Jackdaws said:
Absolute rubbish propagated by WhatsApp bhakts. India was never offered UNSC seat.

USA informally asked Nehru in 1953 if he would accept the UNSC seat replacing Taiwan and then China could be let in as a member but not on the Security Council.
Nehru refused as he realized this was a ploy to get India into the Western camp and alienate the USSR - Nehru was adamant on Non Alignment.

In 1955, the USSR again informally mentioned something to India about taking the UNSC seat in place of China. For similar reasons Nehru refused.

China should of course thank Nehru and his magnanimity.
Let this Indian joke stay in India. Isn't this better? Remember. Indian jokes are only available to Indians.

Indians are not fit to see the real world.

Screenshot_20220714_200938.jpg
 
Nan Yang

Nan Yang

May 1, 2010
Jackdaws said:
Absolute rubbish propagated by WhatsApp bhakts. India was never offered UNSC seat.

USA informally asked Nehru in 1953 if he would accept the UNSC seat replacing Taiwan and then China could be let in as a member but not on the Security Council.
Nehru refused as he realized this was a ploy to get India into the Western camp and alienate the USSR - Nehru was adamant on Non Alignment.

In 1955, the USSR again informally mentioned something to India about taking the UNSC seat in place of China. For similar reasons Nehru refused.

China should of course thank Nehru and his magnanimity.
I believe that source came from a book written by Nehru.
There was never any confirmation from either US nor USSR

Nehru was just lying. Just like he lied about the 1962 India - China war and everything else.
 
Jackdaws

Jackdaws

Jan 20, 2010
MH.Yang said:
Greathanwarrior means that:
If the USA and the Soviet Union are able to hand over China's seat to India, why are the USA and the Soviet Union unable to prevent China from resuming its seat in the United Nations?
The Americans could have vetoed it. They didn't because they wanted to get closer to China after the Sino-Soviet split. Pakistan was the conduit through which Kissinger met Zhou En Lai and normalized relations with China. That's why Nixon tried his best to help Pakistan in the 1971 war.

Nan Yang said:
I believe that source came from a book written by Nehru.
There was never any confirmation from either US nor USSR

Nehru was just lying. Just like he lied about the 1962 India - China war and everything else.
Nehru categorically denied such an offer. Simply because this would mean revising the UN Charter. A tall order indeed.

Nehru wasn't Chinese. He didn't lie publicly.
 
MH.Yang

MH.Yang

Jul 21, 2021
GreatHanWarrior said:
i 'm sorry. These Indians bring my logic to their level. And they tried to beat me with their rich experience.... Fortunately, we Chinese have a very good memory. We still remember United Nations Resolution 2758. lol.


Let this Indian joke stay in India. Isn't this better? Remember. Indian jokes are only available to Indians.

Indians are not fit to see the real world.

Yes, it's really tiring to communicate with such a stupid nation. I only need to be so detailed and direct when I teach my four year old daughter.
 
G

GreatHanWarrior

Jun 27, 2022
Jackdaws said:
Absolute rubbish propagated by WhatsApp bhakts. India was never offered UNSC seat.

USA informally asked Nehru in 1953 if he would accept the UNSC seat replacing Taiwan and then China could be let in as a member but not on the Security Council.
Nehru refused as he realized this was a ploy to get India into the Western camp and alienate the USSR - Nehru was adamant on Non Alignment.

In 1955, the USSR again informally mentioned something to India about taking the UNSC seat in place of China. For similar reasons Nehru refused.

China should of course thank Nehru and his magnanimity.
Remember this common sense of the human world. The United Nations was founded in 1945. According to the Yalta conference, China is a founding member. India became independent in 1947. A 200 year old colony.

Of course, Indians can edit some short stories. For example, the whole world supports India to become a permanent member. Even China supports India.... What do you think of this little story? Will Indians have an orgasm?

Jackdaws said:
The Americans could have vetoed it. They didn't because they wanted to get closer to China after the Sino-Soviet split. Pakistan was the conduit through which Kissinger met Zhou En Lai and normalized relations with China. That's why Nixon tried his best to help Pakistan in the 1971 war.


Nehru categorically denied such an offer. Simply because this would mean revising the UN Charter. A tall order indeed.

Nehru wasn't Chinese. He didn't lie publicly.
Therefore, India wants to get a seat on the Security Council by begging. Like Indian independence?
 
Jackdaws

Jackdaws

Jan 20, 2010
GreatHanWarrior said:
Remember this common sense of the human world. The United Nations was founded in 1945. According to the Yalta conference, China is a founding member. India became independent in 1947. A 200 year old colony.

Of course, Indians can edit some short stories. For example, the whole world supports India to become a permanent member. Even China supports India.... What do you think of this little story? Will Indians have an orgasm?


Therefore, India wants to get a seat on the Security Council by begging. Like Indian independence?
This is difficult for the simple Chinese mind to grasp. But India wanted to chart an independent foreign policy. Of course China was famously called "The Imperialist's Court Jester" by the USSR in the Security Council. Not a surprise. China did beg her way to replace Taiwan in the UN by agreeing to sew shoes for the Americans in sweatshops.

That's China for you. A beggar nation.
 
G

GreatHanWarrior

Jun 27, 2022
Jackdaws said:
Absolute rubbish propagated by WhatsApp bhakts. India was never offered UNSC seat.

USA informally asked Nehru in 1953 if he would accept the UNSC seat replacing Taiwan and then China could be let in as a member but not on the Security Council.
Nehru refused as he realized this was a ploy to get India into the Western camp and alienate the USSR - Nehru was adamant on Non Alignment.

In 1955, the USSR again informally mentioned something to India about taking the UNSC seat in place of China. For similar reasons Nehru refused.

China should of course thank Nehru and his magnanimity.
Do you think the world will believe this Indian joke or the UN Resolution 2758???

indian! Remember! It is China that allows India to become independent illegally! Now all Indians kneel down to China and say thank you!
 
MH.Yang

MH.Yang

Jul 21, 2021
Jackdaws said:
The Americans could have vetoed it. They didn't because they wanted to get closer to China after the Sino-Soviet split. Pakistan was the conduit through which Kissinger met Zhou En Lai and normalized relations with China. That's why Nixon tried his best to help Pakistan in the 1971 war.


Nehru categorically denied such an offer. Simply because this would mean revising the UN Charter. A tall order indeed.

Nehru wasn't Chinese. He didn't lie publicly.
Stupid!

Neither the USA nor the Soviet Union has the right to veto China's restoration of its seat in the United Nations. Because the P5 only has the veto power in the Security Council, and the Security Council has no right to confirm the membership of the United Nations.

Only the general assembly of the United Nations is qualified to confirm the membership.

China resumed its membership because it obtained two-thirds of the votes in the United Nations General Assembly, and automatically obtained the veto. This is also the procedure for Russia to win the Soviet seat.


BTW: If India is able to win the support of two-thirds of the members of the United Nations General Assembly, you can also become a permanent member by replacing Britain. China and Britain have no right to veto you. Since India was part of Britain in 1945, India and England are equally qualified to inherit the rights of Britain in 1945. And it is the United Nations General Assembly that decides who is qualified, not the Security Council.
 
UDAYCAMPUS

UDAYCAMPUS

May 7, 2011
GreatHanWarrior said:
Remember this common sense of the human world. The United Nations was founded in 1945. According to the Yalta conference, China is a founding member. India became independent in 1947. A 200 year old colony.

Of course, Indians can edit some short stories. For example, the whole world supports India to become a permanent member. Even China supports India.... What do you think of this little story? Will Indians have an orgasm?


Therefore, India wants to get a seat on the Security Council by begging. Like Indian independence?
Correction : India too is a founding member, true we didn't get independence back then but even China back then wasn't the PRC.
 

