Nehru ceded India's permanent seat on the UNSC to China?

Jackdaws said: The Americans could have vetoed it. They didn't because they wanted to get closer to China after the Sino-Soviet split. Pakistan was the conduit through which Kissinger met Zhou En Lai and normalized relations with China. That's why Nixon tried his best to help Pakistan in the 1971 war.





Nehru categorically denied such an offer. Simply because this would mean revising the UN Charter. A tall order indeed.



Nehru wasn't Chinese. He didn't lie publicly. Click to expand...

Stupid!Neither the USA nor the Soviet Union has the right to veto China's restoration of its seat in the United Nations. Because the P5 only has the veto power in the Security Council, and the Security Council has no right to confirm the membership of the United Nations.Only the general assembly of the United Nations is qualified to confirm the membership.China resumed its membership because it obtained two-thirds of the votes in the United Nations General Assembly, and automatically obtained the veto. This is also the procedure for Russia to win the Soviet seat.BTW: If India is able to win the support of two-thirds of the members of the United Nations General Assembly, you can also become a permanent member by replacing Britain. China and Britain have no right to veto you. Since India was part of Britain in 1945, India and England are equally qualified to inherit the rights of Britain in 1945. And it is the United Nations General Assembly that decides who is qualified, not the Security Council.