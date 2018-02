"We the workers of the political party , will make it your judgement day. Those of you who dare to take an accountability of our Nawaz Shairf, let it be known that you the accountability takers will "retire" and once you do we will make the Land of Pakistan a very Trecherous and difficult for you and your Children"



"If you make it hard for our Superrior Chracter bearer Nawaz Sharif , tomorrow us Pakistani (mostly meaning hand ful of political workers) will make your life difficult "



This was a extraordinary Threatening message to pressurzie the Judges , right after they gave the Guilty Verdict