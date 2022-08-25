Negotiations on to supply crude, refined oil to Bangladesh: Russian ambassador Russia is now negotiating with Bangladesh for exporting crude and refined oil to the latter, said Russian Ambassador to Bangladesh Alexander Mantytskiy on Wednesday. Both from government and private levels, the two countries are also in talks over Bangladesh's infrastructure modernisation, the...

24 August, 2022, 05:00 pmLast modified: 24 August, 2022, 10:22 pmFile photo of Russian Ambassador to Bangladesh Alexander Mantytskiy. During his tenure as the Russian ambassador to Afghanistan he speaks during a news conference at the Russian embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, April 25, 2016. Photo: REUTERSFile photo of Russian Ambassador to Bangladesh Alexander Mantytskiy. During his tenure as the Russian ambassador to Afghanistan he speaks during a news conference at the Russian embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, April 25, 2016. Photo: REUTERSBoth from government and private levels, the two countries are also in talks over Bangladesh's infrastructure modernisation, the ambassador also said at a roundtable titled "Six Months of the special military operation in Ukraine: Its results and perspectives on Russia-Bangladesh relations in the context of the economic crisis".The Russian Embassy in Dhaka and Sputnik news agency and radio arranged the discussion.The ambassador said the plots of Washington and its allies have not shattered Bangladesh-Russia fruitful cooperation in the energy sector. The construction of the Rooppur nuclear power plant is being carried out without hindrances and according to the schedule.Just recently, Gazprom International Investments BV has launched drilling of a new well in the gas fields of Bhola Island. Exploration of two wells is expected to begin this year, he noted."This initiative will contribute to exploring the own mineral resources of Bangladesh and consolidating the energy security of the country," he added.The negotiations are going on between Moscow and Dhaka to resume wheat purchase on a government-to-government basis through the direct procurement method. At the initial stage, the possibility to deliver 2-3 lakh tonnes of Russian grain will be elaborated on.The Russian side also stands ready to supply potash fertilisers according to the previously-signed contract, as the American sanctions no longer cover non-organic fertilisers and other essential food products, he also said.Besides, there is a growing interest in Russia to procure Bangladeshi medicine and agricultural products. Therefore, in March all restrictions, imposed by the Russian phytosanitary authorities on supplies of potato from your country, were lifted. The first lot of local mangoes was delivered to the Russian Federation, he noted.The Russian ambassador said in spite of the widespread delusion that all Russian banks came under sanctions, there are only 14 financial institutions that cannot provide services to the Bangladeshi partners due to the economic restrictions.The bilateral trade operations are being carried out successfully through the other Russian banks not affected by the Western restrictions, he continued.Moreover, the Central Bank of the Russian Federation and the Bangladesh Bank remain in close contact discussing the ways to open correspondent accounts.He said the Russian Federation, as a responsible participant of world trade, intends to continue fulfilling its obligations under international commitments in terms of exporting agricultural products, fertilisers, oil, oil products and other vital items."We are deeply concerned about a possible food crisis and are well aware of the importance of supplying essential goods for the social and economic development of Bangladesh and other countries of Asia, Africa, Latin America and the Middle East."To these ends, Russia agreed to ensure unhindered export of Ukrainian grain from the ports of the Black Sea. However, the practical implementation of this agreement demonstrated that the main commodity flows were directed from Ukraine to Europe, not to developing countries that need those most of all, he pointed out.Stability of the global food, energy and financial markets could be restored only through reducing transportation and logistical tensions, ensuring unhindered supplies. There is the only way to achieve it: the real abolition of all unilateral coercive measures imposed by the Western countries, the ambassador said.He said the US imposed sanctions, not Russia, are responsible for the economic crisis that is going on in the world, including Bangladesh after Russia's military operation."So do not blame us," he said.He also noted that the US-led unipolar world leadership has now turned into a multipolar world order led by Russia, China, India and other countries.The Russian ambassador said it is important to bolster the positions of the UN and other international dialogue venues. The UN Security Council and the General Assembly, as it was initially conceived, should serve as effective instruments to decrease international tension and prevent conflicts, while working to guarantee reliable security and the well-being of all countries and peoples, the ambassador concluded.