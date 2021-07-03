Negative views of China continue to dominate its international image, survey finds

Hamartia Antidote
ELITE MEMBER
- Nov 17, 2013
- 23,766
- 24
- Country
-
- Location
-
scmp.com/news/china/diplomacy/article/3139241/negative-views-china-continue-dominate-its-international-image
Chinese President Xi Jinping, shown at a ceremony Tuesday in Beijing marking the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China; an international survey has expressed little confidence in his handling of foreign affairs responsibly. Photo: CCTV via Reuters
Unfavourable views of China among the world’s most advanced economies stand at or near record highs, despite improving assessments of how the country has handled the coronavirus pandemic, according to a new public opinion poll.
A survey across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific released on Wednesday by the Washington-based Pew Research Centre showed respondents’ dismal judgment of China’s respect for human rights; little confidence in Chinese President Xi Jinping to handle foreign affairs responsibly; and, increasingly, a prioritising of economic ties with the US over those with China.
On Beijing’s respect for personal freedoms, negative opinions reached record highs in seven countries: Italy, South Korea, Greece, Canada, Australia, Britain and the Netherlands.
Chinese President Xi Jinping, shown at a ceremony Tuesday in Beijing marking the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China; an international survey has expressed little confidence in his handling of foreign affairs responsibly. Photo: CCTV via Reuters
Unfavourable views of China among the world’s most advanced economies stand at or near record highs, despite improving assessments of how the country has handled the coronavirus pandemic, according to a new public opinion poll.
A survey across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific released on Wednesday by the Washington-based Pew Research Centre showed respondents’ dismal judgment of China’s respect for human rights; little confidence in Chinese President Xi Jinping to handle foreign affairs responsibly; and, increasingly, a prioritising of economic ties with the US over those with China.
On Beijing’s respect for personal freedoms, negative opinions reached record highs in seven countries: Italy, South Korea, Greece, Canada, Australia, Britain and the Netherlands.