Negative views of China continue to dominate its international image, survey finds

Chinese President Xi Jinping, shown at a ceremony Tuesday in Beijing marking the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China; an international survey has expressed little confidence in his handling of foreign affairs responsibly. Photo: CCTV via Reuters

scmp.com/news/china/diplomacy/article/3139241/negative-views-china-continue-dominate-its-international-imageUnfavourable views of China among the world’s most advanced economies stand at or near record highs, despite improving assessments of how the country has handled the coronavirus pandemic, according to a new public opinion poll.A survey across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific released on Wednesday by the Washington-based Pew Research Centre showed respondents’ dismal judgment of China’s respect for human rights; little confidence in Chinese President Xi Jinping to handle foreign affairs responsibly; and, increasingly, a prioritising of economic ties with the US over those with China.On Beijing’s respect for personal freedoms, negative opinions reached record highs in seven countries: Italy, South Korea, Greece, Canada, Australia, Britain and the Netherlands.