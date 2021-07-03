What's new

Negative views of China continue to dominate its international image, survey finds

Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 17, 2013
23,766
24
17,131
Country
United States
Location
United States
scmp.com/news/china/diplomacy/article/3139241/negative-views-china-continue-dominate-its-international-image


Chinese President Xi Jinping, shown at a ceremony Tuesday in Beijing marking the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China; an international survey has expressed little confidence in his handling of foreign affairs responsibly. Photo: CCTV via Reuters

Chinese President Xi Jinping, shown at a ceremony Tuesday in Beijing marking the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China; an international survey has expressed little confidence in his handling of foreign affairs responsibly. Photo: CCTV via Reuters

Unfavourable views of China among the world’s most advanced economies stand at or near record highs, despite improving assessments of how the country has handled the coronavirus pandemic, according to a new public opinion poll.

A survey across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific released on Wednesday by the Washington-based Pew Research Centre showed respondents’ dismal judgment of China’s respect for human rights; little confidence in Chinese President Xi Jinping to handle foreign affairs responsibly; and, increasingly, a prioritising of economic ties with the US over those with China.

On Beijing’s respect for personal freedoms, negative opinions reached record highs in seven countries: Italy, South Korea, Greece, Canada, Australia, Britain and the Netherlands.
 
GumNaam

GumNaam

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 23, 2016
10,619
-2
14,164
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
and by international image, they mean these countries:
20210628_015804.jpg


everyone else is just fine with China but who cares cuz they are just fish living in these waters, right?
PicsArt_06-28-02.33.26.jpg


gotta love their firm belief in the saying that "ignorance is bliss"! :lol:
 
Last edited:
M

Mk-313

FULL MEMBER
Apr 26, 2020
682
0
218
Country
United States
Location
United States
GumNaam said:
and by international image, they mean these countries:
View attachment 758927

everyone else is just fine with China but who cares cuz they are just fish living in these waters, right?
View attachment 758928

gotta love their firm belief in the dating that "ignorance is bliss"! :lol:
Click to expand...

The lengths somebody has to go through to find these images on Google, post them, to prove someone wrong on a rinky dink forum is just mind boggling

BTW : India, Philippines, Vietnam, Taiwan, South Korea shouldn’t be on your “just fine” map but I guess your right “ignorance is bliss”
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

F-22Raptor
China Falls Behind U.S. in Global Image, Survey Data Shows
2
Replies
20
Views
634
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
striver44
China’s Pandemic Public Opinion Warfare Alienates Global Audiences
Replies
1
Views
170
TaiShang
TaiShang
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
THE CRISIS AFTER THE CRISIS: HOW LADAKH WILL SHAPE INDIA’S COMPETITION WITH CHINA
Replies
4
Views
203
Titanium100
Titanium100
Mista
Singapore PM's Op-ed: The Endangered Asian Century - America, China, and the Perils of Confrontation
Replies
4
Views
983
mmr
M
striver44
China’s Neighbors Face a Belligerent Post-Pandemic Beijing
Replies
2
Views
712
rent4country
rent4country

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom