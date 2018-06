unbelieveable

why so fixed on NJ

PML N failure/sucess in water department, has nothing to do with NJ which was started by mushi and kept on track by PPPP

it will be judge on hydro project which for our information is that PPPP did much much better..they worked on mangla uprising, kurrm tangi dam(1MAF), 4th tarbela 100% financing and mulitple medium hydro projects of 130mws



while apart from keeping NJ on track and getting funding for dasu dam(though still delaying it 4 years) absolutely nothing was done..now when they left started work on bhasha and munda from next govt budget how rdiciulous

