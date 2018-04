Neelum-Jhelum, Tarbela, four projects no more functional

Officials at the site of projects told The News that the topmanagement of Wapda and Neelum-Jhelum Hydropower Company Limited had played a trick on the prime minister. They said the management was now running unit-3 of 242 MW on a tests basis to keep the higher authorities in dark about the unit-4 which is no more functional.

The premier also inaugurated Tarbela-4 extension but that too was generating zero electricity as of Sunday. Officials said the projects should have been inaugurated by the premier after completing the testing phases but the management of Wapda and NJHPNL wanted to get appreciation by showing the prime minister their performance.