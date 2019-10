koi har darje ka behaya song hai. Aise beyhaye ki wajag say feminism ko tanay parte hain.ghatiya.





Exactly. Where is our originality? Where are our stories from the 80’s and 90’s. We had such good shows with meaningful messages along with suited humor( in tv shows) why cant we transfer that to our movies?

Bus BW ko copy karo and paise chaptay rahao. We dont want such filth.

Click to expand...