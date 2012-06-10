What's new

Need your help

Riz

Riz

My father was Hepatitis C patent since a year ago 2 month back our docter told.me that he has HCC ( a kind of liver cancer) after completing several tests in shauqat khanum docters suggest me that liver transplantation is the only option left for his survival. my mother already passed away and our father is very important for our family. as an elder brother i am very worry i have limited resorces my young brother and sisters asking me to go for transplantation . my purpose of posting here is that i know a lot of indian members visiting this forum Any body suggest me which one indian hospital is the best for liver surgery and also tell me the cost and suevival chance of the patent which undergoes the liver surgery. thanks in advance and please remember my father in prayers
 
Neuro

Neuro

Liver Transplant India

That fellow having gud track record , cost would be cheap in Chennai ,TN wen compared to other states and you can get proper treatment. Go to Apollo hospital website and make a call fix the appointment provide required details its not a big deal.

Your father would be fine don't worry.

http://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/article3329060.ece

A complex domino liver transplant has been performed on two patients using one donated liver at a city hospital.

The procedure was performed at the Apollo Hospitals on a 34-year-old patient with a rare metabolic disorder called Familial Amyloid Polyneuropathy (FAP) and a second patient suffering from end-stage liver disease with decompensation.

According to doctors, patients with FAP, a metabolic disorder, have a mutation, which leads to deposition of abnormal proteins in various tissues of the body. It manifests as crippling gait and balance disorder, bowel and bladder disturbances, among others, which progresses over time.

The diagnosis is usually made in the third decade of life and patients succumb within 10-15 years of diagnosis without curative treatment. As most of the abnormal protein is synthesized in the liver, liver transplant is a curative option that enables them to lead a normal healthy life.

The other patient with end-stage liver disease was wait-listed for a liver transplant and was not expected to get a liver through the waiting list anytime soon.

&#8220;Liver transplantation was the only solution for both patients and this extraordinary procedure allowed us to use one donated liver to save two lives,&#8221; said Dr. Anand Khakhar, Senior Consultant, Transplant & HPB Surgeon, Apollo Hospitals, who led the surgical team.
 
R

RAJPUTAANA

riz1978 said:
My father was Hepatitis C patent since a year ago 2 month back our docter told.me that he has HCC ( a kind of liver cancer) after completing several tests in shauqat khanum docters suggest me that liver transplantation is the only option left for his survival. my mother already passed away and our father is very important for our family. as an elder brother i am very worry i have limited resorces my young brother and sisters asking me to go for transplantation . my purpose of posting here is that i know a lot of indian members visiting this forum Any body suggest me which one indian hospital is the best for liver surgery and also tell me the cost and suevival chance of the patent which undergoes the liver surgery. thanks in advance and please remember my father in prayers


brother we pray for your fathers fast recovery..........will consult to my frnz n tell u more.... Cost wont be too high as compared to west.... TAKE CARE
 
core

core

Pakistani girl given liver transplant in India returns home | Shamsul Islam Naz
hey do check this site

Liver Surgery For Foreign Patients,Liver Transplant Service For Foreign Patients,Liver Transplant For Foreign Patients At Medanta


Liver transplant | Liver surgery | Liver cancer | Liver failure | Liver Ailment | Dr. M.R.Rajasekar

Liver Transplant,Liver Transplant Surgery India,Liver Transplant Specialists,Liver Transplant Surgeon Delhi - A.S Soin

Apollo Liver Care | Liver Treatment | Liver Transplantation | Treatment for Liver Cancer

dnt worry every thing gonna be ok....
 
Bilal587

Bilal587

yes India would be good option but i think the cost would be not same if some one comes out of india ? would some indian member shed some light on it ?

And dont worry my brother Allah will get u through this problem and ur father will well soon
 
jagjitnatt

jagjitnatt

riz1978 said:
My father was Hepatitis C patent since a year ago 2 month back our docter told.me that he has HCC ( a kind of liver cancer) after completing several tests in shauqat khanum docters suggest me that liver transplantation is the only option left for his survival. my mother already passed away and our father is very important for our family. as an elder brother i am very worry i have limited resorces my young brother and sisters asking me to go for transplantation . my purpose of posting here is that i know a lot of indian members visiting this forum Any body suggest me which one indian hospital is the best for liver surgery and also tell me the cost and suevival chance of the patent which undergoes the liver surgery. thanks in advance and please remember my father in prayers


Wockhart hospital, Appollo hospital, and Medanta are best.
Medanta is Liver transplant specialist hospital. Will be expensive though.
 
core

core

Bilal587 said:
yes India would be good option but i think the cost would be not same if some one comes out of india ? would some indian member shed some light on it ?

And dont worry my brother Allah will get u through this problem and ur father will well soon


what exactly u wnt to knw overall cost/liver trans. costs
 
P

pak-marine

riz1978 said:
can any body please tell me the survival ratio after the transplantation ?


Hope your Dad gets well soon InshAllah ... our prayers are with you. Dont know any one who had liver transplant however recall a friend getting kidney transplant done in london. Although mother donated match kidney however they still have some problems. Do read a lot on the internet it will help you research in detail
 
Neuro

Neuro

Riz

Riz

what will be the actual cost of transplantation and visa ans travelling etc where i should contect for visa?
 
Sashan

Sashan

Gangarams in Delhi is a reputed hospital for liver transplantation. It cost my friend rs 25 lakhs 6 years ago. The only point is post-operative care after being discharged from the hospital. You need to rent a place near the hospital for minimum 6 weeks and follow the doctor's orders like changing sutures every day or hire a nurse. And after that, he need to be in a sterile enviroment as he will be on immuno-suppressants for 6 months or more and easily susceptable to diseases.

Wish him to get well soon.
 

