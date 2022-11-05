What's new

Need to adopt middle course regarding Pakistan Army!!

imadul

imadul

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 7, 2007
2,685
0
3,515
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
To all, we going from one extreme to the other extrem.

We mostly and most of the time have defended army during anti terror operation and their manipulation during past 30-35 years in particular.

Whole army should be blames and we should not use bad words against Army.

Criticise establishment but not the whole army and plz avoid using indecent words against army.

There is always a Army in a country, either yours or another country's.
 

