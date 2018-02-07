Need Suggestion about Mouse Pad buying advice

Haidertech
Salam everyone.
I am planning to buy a mouse pad, its called BENQ ZOWIE G-SR-SE. There are only 2 websites that I could find that have this one in stock.
One is https://easetec.com.pk/ and the other is https://pcfanatics.pk/. They have also the price differences, Actually, I have never used either of these websites, in fact, I have just switched to PC Gaming and I have no clue if I can trust either of these websites to have the original product.
So my question is which would any of you recommend? Or if you know any other website that is trustworthy so please let me know. Thanks in advance
