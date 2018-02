hello bros.



i dont know where to post this ,so i am just posting it here. my question is for those people who are already married to a person relating to other nationality/country.



i am not asking for some personal marriage question here.



i am simply asking about the difficulties and process, like how to invite her to pakistan, on which kind of visa, thn how to get permenant visa for her, how do i register the nikah, do we have to share copies to her country embassy, and do i need to report to the police for it and other documents etc etc.



she is from far-east-asia, she cant understand my language, we both communicate in english only. she is ready to move with me in pakistan.



becoz its a big decision of life, so if someone can share the pros and cons of Interracial marriage . i will be thankful to them.

