Assalamualaikum

I need to know about 2 things.

First, I need info for joining army after Fsc without the 4 year engineering thing. A short detail about it. Is there any training for this too if I get reccomended?

Second, I need to know about joining after Bsc. What is the criteria for that? And after how long is training for that?

Let me know the criterias too if they are different from the criteria of TCC

Thanks a lot!

