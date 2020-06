Hello all,



I've decided to start a business a few weeks ago for a new type of product. I cannot give details of it here, however, I am in the process of making a prototype of it by myself, and have allocated a starting budget and business plan for this prototype. That said my funds are limited so at some point I need to start looking at getting funding to advance the prototype and build a final design.



I am very new to this world, are there any startup founders on here who have experience with the process of building a prototype and securing funding? I have done some research on the funding and commercial side of it but I have been very focused on building this prototype recently so I have not been able to put much time towards it.



Can someone give me good advice on where to start as far as setting up an operational business model and where would be a good place to start funding wise and to begin building a team for this project? Preferably I would appreciate answers from people who have experience with this kind of thing. I live in US but I have posted this in Pakistan Economy because I am trying to get an economic perspective.



Kind Regards

