Need Prayers

After WFH for over 8 months, with my assh*le boss kept insisting that we should go back to office all the time without any apparent reasons, we finally went back to office in November. We were sitting in separate rooms, always used face masks and sanitizers, kept the distance etc.



3 days ago, my Boss decided to travel back to Pakistan, thus got tested for Covid and was identified as positive. That's when we were called in, and by the time my appointment came - i was already feeling fever and body pain. Everyone in office, including me, are covid positive. We most likely got it through kitchen or washroom.



Anyways, today my entire family got tested positive including my 72 years old heart patient dad, my 2 years old kid and my wife who is 3 months pregnant.



Please pray for us all and speedy recovery.