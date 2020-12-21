What's new

Need Prayers

After WFH for over 8 months, with my assh*le boss kept insisting that we should go back to office all the time without any apparent reasons, we finally went back to office in November. We were sitting in separate rooms, always used face masks and sanitizers, kept the distance etc.

3 days ago, my Boss decided to travel back to Pakistan, thus got tested for Covid and was identified as positive. That's when we were called in, and by the time my appointment came - i was already feeling fever and body pain. Everyone in office, including me, are covid positive. We most likely got it through kitchen or washroom.

Anyways, today my entire family got tested positive including my 72 years old heart patient dad, my 2 years old kid and my wife who is 3 months pregnant.

Please pray for us all and speedy recovery.
 
After WFH for over 8 months, with my assh*le boss kept insisting that we should go back to office all the time without any apparent reasons, we finally went back to office in November. We were sitting in separate rooms, always used face masks and sanitizers, kept the distance etc.

3 days ago, my Boss decided to travel back to Pakistan, thus got tested for Covid and was identified as positive. That's when we were called in, and by the time my appointment came - i was already feeling fever and body pain. Everyone in office, including me, are covid positive. We most likely got it through kitchen or washroom.

Anyways, today my entire family got tested positive including my 72 years old heart patient dad, my 2 years old kid and my wife who is 3 months pregnant.

Please pray for us all and speedy recovery.
I am about to offer prayer and will pray exclusively for you and your family.
Please recite following whole day.
ob_e3d712_screen-shot-2017-10-24-at-10-45-04-pm.png
 
Bro I know how u feel. I am currently in shifa international. My brother also got tested positive for covid back in Dec. Covid is not a joke. It has some dire consequences especially for elderly. I would recommend to shift your father to good hospital get a ayxometer to monitor oxygen saturation.
I hope and pray that u and ur family get out of this azmaish. Allah Pak apna Karam karay ap logon pay.
For everyone God forbid if any of your parents are tested positive for covid I would suggest you to take them to the hospital as soon as possible no matter what other say.
 
Bro I know how u feel. I am currently in shifa international. My brother also got tested positive for covid back in Dec. Covid is not a joke. It has some dire consequences especially for elderly. I would recommend to shift your father to good hospital get a ayxometer to monitor oxygen saturation.
I hope and pray that u and ur family get out of this azmaish. Allah Pak apna Karam karay ap logon pay.
For everyone God forbid if any of your parents are tested positive for covid I would suggest you to take them to the hospital as soon as possible no matter what other say.
Yes, getting my parents shifted to hospital tomorrow morning. Both are 60+ and diabetic.
 
Very sorry to hear brother wishing , praying for you , your dad and family the best of health and long life AMEEN,
P.S. Please listen to Surah Rahman each and everyday it will do wonders inshallah.
 
IA all will go well.

My wife and her family all got positive because of a stupid relative. Apparently, Zinc supplements were very instrumental look into that as well.
 
Yes, getting my parents shifted to hospital tomorrow morning. Both are 60+ and diabetic.
Very good. Shift them its for their safety. Try to get both in the same hospital. Take extra precautions. Steam is very important for you and ur wife.
Think positively no matter what. Don't rely on doctors pray to Allah and inshallah everything will be fine.
Take multi vitamins your self. And don't smoke if u do then quit it for some time.
Covid really damages lungs and smokers like me got no chance. Inshallah everything will be fine. Salat tobah and salat hajat are miraculous.
 
Me and wife recovered from Covid-19, please do take calcium tabs, try to eat small piece of raw lassun in the morning, stay strong and binge watch a series, you and your family are in prayers
 
