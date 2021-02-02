Need opinion & possible support

What's new

TheSnakeEatingMarkhur

TheSnakeEatingMarkhur

FULL MEMBER
Dec 26, 2018
1,607
0
1,563
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Hi, I have created a YouTube channel and I just wanted fellow PDF users' opinion on the initial intro.

I stopped using social media few months ago as it was a time waste, I only use YT and visit PDF so I thought of using YT to contribute whatever I can in Pakistan's Narative building...

Here is the intro:

I purposely gave it old VCH look... thoight it'll look good...

@Trailer23 @Sunny4pak

I am off to bed now lads.. nearly morning here..
 
