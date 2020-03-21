What's new

Need opinion & possible support on my YouTube

TheSnakeEatingMarkhur

TheSnakeEatingMarkhur

FULL MEMBER
Dec 26, 2018
1,632
0
1,599
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Hi, I have created a YouTube channel and I just wanted fellow PDF users' opinion on the initial intro.

I stopped using social media few months ago as it was a time waste, I only use YT and visit PDF so I thought of using YT to contribute whatever I can in Pakistan's Narative building...

Here is the intro:

I purposely gave it old VCH look... thoight it'll look good...

@Trailer23 @Sunny4pak

I am off to bed now lads.. nearly morning here..
 
TheSnakeEatingMarkhur

TheSnakeEatingMarkhur

FULL MEMBER
Dec 26, 2018
1,632
0
1,599
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
TheSnakeEatingMarkhur said:
Hi, I have created a YouTube channel and I just wanted fellow PDF users' opinion on the initial intro.

I stopped using social media few months ago as it was a time waste, I only use YT and visit PDF so I thought of using YT to contribute whatever I can in Pakistan's Narative building...

Here is the intro:

I purposely gave it old VCH look... thoight it'll look good...

@Trailer23 @Sunny4pak

I am off to bed now lads.. nearly morning here..
Click to expand...
@Sunny4pak and @Trailer23 What do you think 🤔
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

LeGenD
Observations; Thanks; and Farewell
2 3
Replies
36
Views
2K
LeGenD
LeGenD
xyx007
The Army in Indian Military Strategy: Rethink Doctrine or Risk Irrelevance
Replies
0
Views
225
xyx007
xyx007
raptor22
Statement by M. Javad Zarif over implementation of UNSCR 2231
Replies
1
Views
694
Kastor
Kastor
Yankee-stani
US withdrawal from Afghanistan is a challenge that presents opportunities
Replies
0
Views
489
Yankee-stani
Yankee-stani
Pakistan Ka Beta
Pakistan and Afghanistan relations from 1947-1980s .
Replies
3
Views
430
Pan-Islamic-Pakistan
Pan-Islamic-Pakistan

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom