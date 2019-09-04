/ Register

  • Wednesday, September 4, 2019

Need of the Hour : Pakistan Defence need a channel on Tv or on Youtube

Discussion in 'Military Photos & Multimedia' started by Ra's al Ghul, Sep 4, 2019 at 2:13 AM.

  1. Sep 4, 2019 at 2:13 AM #1
    Ra's al Ghul

    Ra's al Ghul FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    146
    Joined:
    Oct 7, 2016
    Ratings:
    +0 / 91 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United Arab Emirates
    i am just giving the idea, to think about having a tv or youtube channel. we need to set some strong narrative on Two nation theory/Pakistan/Kashmir/foreign policies etc. for our current and future generations.
    we need to be clear who are our friends and foes and who are we need to be indifferent with.
    we need to set a narrative that every institute is answerable.
    every company,media houses is answerable.
    talk about our basic needs, food, water, oil prices, once they raised, they didnt go down. need to have answers from companies and traders.
    talk about science, tech, industry,creating jobs.
    dont need a needless debate with old hags/politicians for that. we have young youth with great ideas and fresh minds,we need to give them platform.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  2. Sep 4, 2019 at 3:45 AM #2
    Flash_Ninja

    Flash_Ninja SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    2,275
    Joined:
    May 16, 2013
    Ratings:
    +0 / 2,554 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United Kingdom
    Watch Indus news, they are developing content that appeals internationally
     
Similar Threads
  1. Bushroda

    Modernizing Indian defence, need of the hour

    Bushroda, May 12, 2007, in forum: Indian Defence Forum
    Replies:
    1
    Views:
    1,335
    Adux
    May 12, 2007
  2. wakapdf

    Israel defence section 'need of the hour'

    wakapdf, Nov 17, 2012, in forum: Members Club
    Replies:
    11
    Views:
    935
    Horus
    Nov 18, 2012
  3. CENTCOM

    The need of the hour!

    CENTCOM, Jan 15, 2015, in forum: Pakistan Army
    Replies:
    21
    Views:
    1,510
    AZADPAKISTAN2009
    Jan 19, 2015
  4. Islam is hope

    Need of the hour!

    Islam is hope, Oct 11, 2017, in forum: Pakistani Siasat
    Replies:
    38
    Views:
    1,086
    Starlord
    Oct 12, 2017
  5. war&peace

    The need of the hour

    war&peace, Jul 21, 2018, in forum: Seniors Cafe
    Replies:
    1
    Views:
    330
    war&peace
    Jul 21, 2018
Loading...
Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 1 (Users: 1, Guests: 0)
  1. jericho