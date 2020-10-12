What's new

Need Help With Python And Panda

Hey guys and girls

anyone who knows Python? for an ongoing project i am forced to take a crash course in it, i have programming know how and used to be quiet good in c++ back in 2004, the task in hand is that i need to parse web data / excel data / csv data through python and do calculations on customer records based on conditional statements, so far i have been able to load excel and print few values using panda using YouTube tuotirals but i am not getting grasp especially with deadlines

what i want to do

read one row, check age of the person, depending on age define a new column age_points and give a value, the same goes for gender, education, work experience, locality etc

so each customer will have a grand_total based on all the above values and than condition statement will be applied to see those who are above 100 points will be saved in another sheet and emailed to CSR as urgent cases while the rest will discarded

am i making sense here?
 
IFF i understand correctly, you need to do calculations on single record and then save it to another CSV file. For that read a row in a while function and do calculation on fields on that particular record and then save the result in another csv file all in one while function.
its a simple task.
 
You will read a row from an exiting file, right? If so, then simply Google file read write functions.
I don't have much experience in python, but after C++, you have python as a most supported language on internet.
@graphican
 
