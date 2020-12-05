What's new

Need help with my account.

Capt.Mir5832

Capt.Mir5832

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Jun 6, 2015
35
0
8
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Hi,

I have lost access to my codes and back up codes for two factor authentication. Therefore I cannot log in on the website on my pc. Could some one please help me resolve this issue. I have contacted the fourm twice through email and got no response. Apologies if this is not the place to seek help I have tried to find a help forum thread.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Viet
Help wanted: Japan creates need for Vietnamese interpreters
Replies
0
Views
125
Viet
Viet
H
Our first-hand experience with Amazon’s new palm reader, and what it says about the future of retail
Replies
1
Views
244
Hamartia Antidote
H
RoadRunner401
Family involved in theft of $11M of COVID-19 relief funds, Ontario government claims
Replies
1
Views
299
xyxmt
X
Aspen
5 Lessons from my first 6 months as a VC in Pakistan
Replies
2
Views
558
Aspen
Aspen
LKJ86
NYT: Need a coronavirus test? Being rich and famous may help
Replies
1
Views
246
LKJ86
LKJ86

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom