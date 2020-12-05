Need help with my account.

Capt.Mir5832
FULL MEMBER
New Recruit
- Jun 6, 2015
- 35
- 0
- Country
-
- Location
-
Hi,
I have lost access to my codes and back up codes for two factor authentication. Therefore I cannot log in on the website on my pc. Could some one please help me resolve this issue. I have contacted the fourm twice through email and got no response. Apologies if this is not the place to seek help I have tried to find a help forum thread.
I have lost access to my codes and back up codes for two factor authentication. Therefore I cannot log in on the website on my pc. Could some one please help me resolve this issue. I have contacted the fourm twice through email and got no response. Apologies if this is not the place to seek help I have tried to find a help forum thread.