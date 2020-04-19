need help to understand the joining process in PAF

Ra's al Ghul
FULL MEMBER
- Oct 7, 2016
- 239
- 0
- Country
-
- Location
-
PAF announced some positions for metric pass males, my nephew is intrested to join PAF but we both dont know what all these positions means,
PAF is offering ,
-Aero trader
-PF&DI
-Proccest trader
-GC
so my question is whats meaning of these all things in layman language, and possibly in simple roman urdu.
plz guide us. thanks.
PAF is offering ,
-Aero trader
-PF&DI
-Proccest trader
-GC
so my question is whats meaning of these all things in layman language, and possibly in simple roman urdu.
plz guide us. thanks.