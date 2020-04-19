What's new

need help to understand the joining process in PAF

PAF announced some positions for metric pass males, my nephew is intrested to join PAF but we both dont know what all these positions means,

PAF is offering ,

-Aero trader

-PF&DI

-Proccest trader

-GC

so my question is whats meaning of these all things in layman language, and possibly in simple roman urdu.
plz guide us. thanks.
 
PAF announced some positions for metric pass males, my nephew is intrested to join PAF but we both dont know what all these positions means,

PAF is offering ,

-Aero trader

-PF&DI

-Proccest trader

-GC

so my question is whats meaning of these all things in layman language, and possibly in simple roman urdu.
plz guide us. thanks.
These all are different categories or groups of airmen in PAF:

1. Religious Teacher
2. Education Instructor
3. Aero-Technician ( work on aircrafts)
4. Aero-Support (work in admin)
5. Provost (military police)
6. Ground Combatier (GC)
7. Mechanical Transport Driver (MTD)
8. Musician
9. Sportsman
 
