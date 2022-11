What’s the best engineering undergrad degree program to study in North America? My little bro is going into engineering but can’t decide between Aerospace, Mechanical or Mechatronics engineering. He likes all 3 but doesn’t know which one to choose from. Is there anyone studying one of these engineerings and would you recommend it? He doesn’t want to do more than a Masters in the future. No one in my family did or wants to do engineering so we don’t know anything about it lool.