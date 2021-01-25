Need Help and suggestions

I would start with the narrative. The narrative is the focal point from which ideas for events or meetings or information databases would emerge.



The story of the Baloch peoples in Pakistan and their current development opportunities viz CPEC etc. are what matter. Non-Balochi Pakistanis need educating as much as non-Pakistanis on the narrative here, and it should be locals or expat relatives of locals at the forefront. Terrorism and clandestine proxy warfare have exacted a massive toll on Balochistan and the detailed story of the response and the fightback should be a part of any project.



Pakistan can only ever be as vibrant and colourful as the summation of its contributory parts. If one part dulls or decays, the whole tapestry fades away.



Good luck with this project. Hope this thread attracts specific ideas on what can be done. If you're in UK, keep us all posted. A lot may depend on when we actually emerge from lockdown though and people actually have time to re-engage with such activities.