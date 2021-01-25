Need Help and suggestions

Chakar The Great
Hi guys,
I wanted to discuss an idea where we Baloch friends have been thinking of launching an overseas Baloch federation. The purpose is to counter Indian propaganda abroad and unmask those anti Pakistan elements who disguised themselves as representatives of Baloch, yet no one knows them back in Pakistan. At times they themselves don't know that they are just being used by India or West. The federation will counter the fake Indian propaganda here in west by directly countering them in Europe/US etc. It will high light all the development projects being done by Pakistani State in Balochistan while exposing India-NDS nexus which has killed thousands of Baloch people via proxies. It would be part of 4th-5th generation hybrid war.
This forum has lot of senior members, I need suggestion and would like your help to explore this further.
Thankyou
Chakar
