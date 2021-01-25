Need Help and suggestions

What's new

Chakar The Great

Chakar The Great

Hi guys,

I wanted to discuss an idea where we Baloch friends have been thinking of launching an overseas Baloch federation. The purpose is to counter Indian propaganda abroad and unmask those anti Pakistan elements who disguised themselves as representatives of Baloch, yet no one knows them back in Pakistan. At times they themselves don't know that they are just being used by India or West. The federation will counter the fake Indian propaganda here in west by directly countering them in Europe/US etc. It will high light all the development projects being done by Pakistani State in Balochistan while exposing India-NDS nexus which has killed thousands of Baloch people via proxies. It would be part of 4th-5th generation hybrid war.


This forum has lot of senior members, I need suggestion and would like your help to explore this further.


Thankyou
Chakar



masterchief_mirza

masterchief_mirza

I would start with the narrative. The narrative is the focal point from which ideas for events or meetings or information databases would emerge.

The story of the Baloch peoples in Pakistan and their current development opportunities viz CPEC etc. are what matter. Non-Balochi Pakistanis need educating as much as non-Pakistanis on the narrative here, and it should be locals or expat relatives of locals at the forefront. Terrorism and clandestine proxy warfare have exacted a massive toll on Balochistan and the detailed story of the response and the fightback should be a part of any project.

Pakistan can only ever be as vibrant and colourful as the summation of its contributory parts. If one part dulls or decays, the whole tapestry fades away.

Good luck with this project. Hope this thread attracts specific ideas on what can be done. If you're in UK, keep us all posted. A lot may depend on when we actually emerge from lockdown though and people actually have time to re-engage with such activities.
 
Dalit

Dalit

Superb idea. We need such patriotic groups all over Europe. We have some dodgy anti-state groups operating in The Netherlands.
 
Azadkashmir

Azadkashmir

netherlands is dodgy. should be, boloch ppl from bolochistan that will register with secuirty intel should be employed to do the job overseas. in my town it is hard to play these games because everyone knows each other. places like london they are places of strangers with pakistanis we dont know but up north it is diff.
 
