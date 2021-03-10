What's new

Need Help | 1971 Indo-Pak war.

Sorry for opening this thread, but I need some help regarding 1971 Indo-Pak war. I’ve a presentation worth 50 (30% of my grade) marks in mid January.

I want to read some books, articles, sources which deals/ explores the myth of 3 million, and also the barbaric roles of Mukti Bhani & Indian Army in r@pes and killing, etc in detail.

And I request the moderator(s) to lock the thread after few days.
 
Do read these books
- Conflict and diplomacy by SP Bhatia
- Dead Reckoning by Sarmila Bose
- A stranger in my own country by Khadim Hussain Raja
- How Pakistan got divided by Rao Farman Ali
- The story of my struggle by Tajammal Hussain Malik

Additionally there are good articles by Dawn and you may also want to visit Aghan H Amin blog for 1971 war.
I hope it helps.
 
Thank you! Someone also recommended me “Blood and Tears”.
 
And also read hamood ur Rehman commission report.
 
Behind the Myth of 3 million by Dr Abdul Mumin Chowdhury

The question of genocide and the quest for justice in the 1971 war by Sarmila Bose

Anatomy of Violence: Analysis of Civil War in East Pakistan in 1971 by Sarmila Bose

Losing the Victims: Problems of Using Women as Weapons in Recounting the Bangladesh War by Sarmila Bose

Also make sure to read the footnotes

Contact me if you can't find these papers or books. I can send you PDFs

Also read my thread on the rape issue

Debunking the claim of 200,000 rapes in 1971

Okay se we all know that rape happened (on both sides) in the 1971 war and we all know that the 2 lakh number has no accounting basis (its been made popular through unquestioned repetition in the media and scholarship). But is there hope for figuring out the true extent of rape in that war...
defence.pk
 
Lovely! Thank You!

Is your thread available in PDF format?
 
AOA Sir, need PDF of Tragedy of Errors and Witness to Surrender.
 
