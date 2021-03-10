Need Help | 1971 Indo-Pak war.

Debunking the claim of 200,000 rapes in 1971 Okay se we all know that rape happened (on both sides) in the 1971 war and we all know that the 2 lakh number has no accounting basis (its been made popular through unquestioned repetition in the media and scholarship). But is there hope for figuring out the true extent of rape in that war...

Behind the Myth of 3 million by Dr Abdul Mumin ChowdhuryThe question of genocide and the quest for justice in the 1971 war by Sarmila BoseAnatomy of Violence: Analysis of Civil War in East Pakistan in 1971 by Sarmila BoseLosing the Victims: Problems of Using Women as Weapons in Recounting the Bangladesh War by Sarmila BoseAlso make sure to read the footnotesContact me if you can't find these papers or books. I can send you PDFsAlso read my thread on the rape issue