Assalamualaikum everyone!

My name is Tayyab I am a student of class 10th. I am giving my board exams only one is left. Soon i will be in college as a student of FSC Pre Engineering. I want to join pakistan Army. I need detailed information from anyone who knows. I will ask if there is still any confusion.

So i want to join pakistan army after fsc but then continue to study Engineering in university. Which course is there for this. PMA long course or not? there is also one tcc idk much about both but which course is for this please specify.

Whichever course there is for this tell me complete detail about that. First we will have to do registration. Then how many tests are there in total before you are in army. Thank you for taking time to answer i will ask if i have any doubt. Thanks

