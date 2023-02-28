Need advice on my marriage

I didn't believe in divorce and had no reason to even entertain the thought until recently. My wife is very loyal to me, to our marriage and is a good mother to my kids and a really good wife to me. She never makes me feel that I'm not wanted.



She cooks, irons/washes my clothes, cooks for me whenever I ask her too, generally anything you could ask of the wife. Sex life is really good too.



But for a few months she has been watching a TV serial and I was just browsing through her YouTube and found 8/10 of videos on her channel were about that actor. Hot scenes, romantic scenes, dancing scenes, his interviews, information about his family, etc...



This has hurt my ego and I believe our marriage is about to come to an end with a divorce.



Am I taking the right step?