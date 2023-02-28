What's new

Need advice on my marriage

SHAH BAAZ

Apr 24, 2020
I didn't believe in divorce and had no reason to even entertain the thought until recently. My wife is very loyal to me, to our marriage and is a good mother to my kids and a really good wife to me. She never makes me feel that I'm not wanted.

She cooks, irons/washes my clothes, cooks for me whenever I ask her too, generally anything you could ask of the wife. Sex life is really good too.

But for a few months she has been watching a TV serial and I was just browsing through her YouTube and found 8/10 of videos on her channel were about that actor. Hot scenes, romantic scenes, dancing scenes, his interviews, information about his family, etc...

This has hurt my ego and I believe our marriage is about to come to an end with a divorce.

Am I taking the right step?
 
ok
didnt wanna know nor any ghairatmand man talks about such things on a public forum
Dimaagh kaa ilaaj karwa bhai, tu off lag rahha hai
https://instacare.pk/doctors/psychiatrist
you need this more than a divorce
 
No, you are taking the wrong step!

There is no such thing as believing in divorce or not believing in Divorce, it is a matter which is permissible in Islam just like marriage is permissible in Islam. If you believe that your relationship has broken down then get a divorce, otherwise you are overreacting.

Men & Women are equally liable to slip up and in today's day and age people sin and make mistakes.

You are the man and its your job to fix the environment of your Home, pay attention to your home and turn it in the right direction. If you are willing to man up, take responsibility then these situations can be fixed.

Your feeling are hurt and its natural but she has made a mistake and if this woman is a good mother and good wife then she deserves to be in your life.

Get the Ego out of your head and remain Calm.
 
If I was a practicing family lawyer in the States, I could have given you some advice :p

Jokes aside, what are you thinking bro? Are you serious?
 
Damnnnn, bro chill divorce is a bad thing and very disliked by Allah SWT, talk to her/Advice her and communicate with her, the more you make her feel comfortable she will open her heart to you, divorce can be a option but it should be the last one. Read Quran/Sunnah for more help, also read about the incident of Slander of Amma Ayesha RA and how them both (Rasool Allah and Ayesha RA) handle it, now of course revelation won't be coming down but you can definitely find some wisdom in how Prophet/his wife reacted to the situation. Remember marriage is very important and divorce will not just effect you/her and your kids lives forever, step mothers are not someone you want to bring for your kids, and that too if you win the custody in the first place.
 
Lol 😂
You are crazy
Go see a doctor

On serious note.
Confront her about it and tell her not to do it(& don't do any such stuff yourself either)
 

