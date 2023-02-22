Need advice! A UK business wronged me

PaklovesTurkiye
Guys
I got my first international remote job / freelance job you can say - in month of October last year - at a UK based Social media agency
It helps small businesses in getting content and clients acquisition
Today I received a termination letter stating that you were not the best and as per company standards
While reality is this was not even communicated to me once in all 4 months. Slack/WhatsApp communication will prove that.
Why should I allow that business to corrupt my CV?
I have never been handed over termination letter in all my 4 years of professional experience....
Please advise...
I live in Pakistan...while The owner (of Pakistani origin) - A lady....She lives in Bromley or Sutton, London UK
Can I complain somewhere? to any UK authority?
It was remote - part time job......2 hours / day and 3 days / week
@mike2000 is back @Bleek @ghazi52 @waz @Menace2Society
