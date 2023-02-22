Need advice! A UK business wronged me

PaklovesTurkiye said:



I got my first international remote job / freelance job you can say - in month of October last year - at a UK based Social media agency



It helps small businesses in getting content and clients acquisition



Today I received a termination letter stating that you were not the best and as per company standards



While reality is this was not even communicated to me once in all 4 months. Slack/WhatsApp communication will prove that.



Why should I allow that business to corrupt my CV?



I have never been handed over termination letter in all my 4 years of professional experience....



Please advise...



I live in Pakistan...while The owner (of Pakistani origin) - A lady....She lives in Bromley or Sutton, London UK



Can I complain somewhere? to any UK authority?



It was remote - part time job......2 hours / day and 3 days / week



@mike2000 is back @Bleek @ghazi52 @waz @Menace2Society GuysI got my first international remote job / freelance job you can say - in month of October last year - at a UK based Social media agencyIt helps small businesses in getting content and clients acquisitionToday I received a termination letter stating that you were not the best and as per company standardsWhile reality is this was not even communicated to me once in all 4 months. Slack/WhatsApp communication will prove that.Please advise...I live in Pakistan...while The owner (of Pakistani origin) - A lady....It was remote - part time job......2 hours / day and 3 days / week Click to expand...

They let people go all the time with these remote jobs, I have quite a bit of experience with this kind of thing.They will fire people based on their own business analytics, and don't have a hard time doing so due to it being an online business.Also, you don't need to list this job on your CV if you don't want to. I have worked on quite a few jobs which haven't ended so well and I simply omitted it from my CV