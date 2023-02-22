What's new

Need advice! A UK business wronged me

Guys

I got my first international remote job / freelance job you can say - in month of October last year - at a UK based Social media agency

It helps small businesses in getting content and clients acquisition

Today I received a termination letter stating that you were not the best and as per company standards

While reality is this was not even communicated to me once in all 4 months. Slack/WhatsApp communication will prove that.

Why should I allow that business to corrupt my CV?

I have never been handed over termination letter in all my 4 years of professional experience....

Please advise...

I live in Pakistan...while The owner (of Pakistani origin) - A lady....She lives in Bromley or Sutton, London UK

Can I complain somewhere? to any UK authority?

It was remote - part time job......2 hours / day and 3 days / week

@mike2000 is back @Bleek @ghazi52 @waz @Menace2Society
 
They let people go all the time with these remote jobs, I have quite a bit of experience with this kind of thing.
They will fire people based on their own business analytics, and don't have a hard time doing so due to it being an online business.
Also, you don't need to list this job on your CV if you don't want to. I have worked on quite a few jobs which haven't ended so well and I simply omitted it from my CV
 

