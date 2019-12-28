NEED A REAL ISLAMIC ALLIANCE TO LIBERATE PALESTINE

By Syed Atiq ul Hassan​

Islam ruled as a superpower in the large areas of the Middle East, Eastern Europe, and North Africa for more than 600 years. History tells the fact that the Ottoman Empire had great regional stability and security, and at that period Muslims made great achievements in the arts, science, religion, and culture. Ottoman Empire was a great threat to the Western European countries, particularly the United Kingdom. A total of 36 Sultans (Islamic rulers) ruled the Ottoman Empire between 1299 and 1922. They ruled Turkey, Greece, Bulgaria, Egypt, Hungary, Macedonia, Romania, Jordan, Palestine, Lebanon, Syria, the majority land of Arabia, and major North African coastal strip. Istanbul (Turkey) was their Capital.From the 1600s onward the Ottoman Empire began to lose its economic and military dominance to Europe. Europe had strengthened rapidly with the Industrial and economic revolution. Eventually, in 1683, in the great battle between the United Kingdom and Ottoman Empire, the Ottoman Turks were defeated at the Battle of Vienna. This loss added to their already diminishing situation. One after the other many states victorious by freedom from Ottoman Empire by 1830. The United Kingdom occupied the Middle East, divided into different states including Saudi Arabia, and installed tribal leaders there as Sheikh.Therefore, the fact of the matter is that these Middle East rulers are the agents or rather the slaves of the west. That is why they will never listen to the cry of Palestinians. Muslims around the world drumming on deaf ears. If Palestine is liberated and Al-Aqsa Mosque is protected it would only happen when the non-Arab Muslim States establish an alliance against Israel and Europe.Muslims of the non-Arabs strong nations like Pakistan, Turkey, Iran, Indonesia, Malaysia, Afghanistan and the Central Asian Islamic states have to make an alliance and deliver a clear and serious warning to Israelis to free the occupied land of Palestine, free Palestinians, and handover control of Al-Aqsa Mosque to Palestine. THIS IS THE ONLY WAY OUT TO LIBERATE PALESTINE FROM ISRAELI OCCUPATION.