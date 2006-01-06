NED Develops an Energy Efficient & Affordable Housing Model
Posted 25 mins ago by Haroon Hayder
Centre for Affordable Housing and Sustainable Built Environment (CAHSBE) at the NED University of Engineering and Technology has developed an affordable model house.
According to details, the CAHSBE house is energy-efficient, fireproof, and can be built in less than six weeks.
The NED model house has been built within the university’s campus and was unveiled last week.
While addressing the launch ceremony virtually, Federal Science and Technology Minister, Fawad Chaudhry, lauded NED and CAHSBE team members for building an affordable housing unit.
Dr. Shuaib Ahmad, Professor at the NED University’s Civil Engineering Department, said that NED University is in talks with 28 other universities to explore different housing structure designs constructed from mud, concrete, timber, bamboo, and hollow bricks as single material and construction design cannot suit all regions with different terrains and environment.
Chairman of the Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority (NAPHDA), Lt Gen. (R) Anwar Ali Hyder, noted the NED and CAHSBE have developed a strong and affordable housing unit that can be built in a few weeks.
Note that NED University and CAHSBE had earlier partnered with the construction industry to build a low-cost housing unit in line with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision of 5 million affordable houses.
