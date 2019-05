NEC to consider Tk 2,02,721cr ADP for FY20

DHAKA, May 20, 2019 (BSS) – The National Economic Council (NEC) will sit tomorrow to consider a Taka 2,02,721 crore original Annual Development Programme (ADP) outlay for the next fiscal year (FY20) giving highest priority on the transport sector, officials said.Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will preside over the NEC meeting to be held at its conference room at 10:00 am in the city’s Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area.Earlier on May 8, the draft ADP size was finalized at an extended meeting of the Planning Commission with Planning Minister MA Mannan in the chair.According to Planning Commission officials, out of the draft original ADP size, Taka 1,30,921 crore will come from the government’s own resources while the remaining Taka 71,800 crore from project assistance. However, incorporating the autonomous bodies and corporation’s own fund of Taka 12,392.73 crore, the draft overall ADP size reached Taka 2,15,113.73 crore.“The draft ADP for the next fiscal year will be placed before the National Economic Council (NEC) meeting tomorrow,” said a senior planning commission official.He said that the government continued its all-out efforts to ensure highest utilization of the ADP and hopefully this trend would continue in the next year also.“The new draft ADP has given special emphasis on human resource development, power, infrastructure, education, and Public Private Partnership (PPP) initiatives.” he added.The proposed ADP size for the next fiscal year is 17.18 percent higher than the original ADP size of Taka 1,73,000 crore for the current fiscal year (FY19). However, the revised ADP for the current fiscal year came down to Taka 1,67,000 crore.The Transport sector received the highest draft allocation in the new ADP considering the Padma Bridge Project and the Padma Bridge Rail Link project. Besides, the Local Government Division enjoyed the highest allocation as a single Ministry with Taka 29,776 crore.In terms of sector-wise allocation, the transport sector received the highest draft ADP allocation of Taka 52,805.69 crore or 26.5 percent of the original ADP followed by the power sector with Taka 26,017.13 crore or 12.83 percent of original ADP, physical planning, water supply and housing sector with Taka 24,324 crore or 12 percent of the original ADP.Besides, the education and religious sector received a draft allocation of Taka 21,379.12 crore (10.55 percent of original ADP), Science and ICT sector with Taka 17,541.26 crore (8.65 percent of original ADP), rural development and rural institution sector Taka 15,157.40 crore (7.48 percent of original ADP), health, nutrition, population and family welfare sector Taka 13,055.47 crore (6.44 percent of original ADP), agriculture sector Taka 7,615.93 crore (3.76 percent of original ADP), water resources sector Taka 5,652.90 crore (2.79 percent of original ADP), public administration sector Taka 5,023.88 crore (2.48 percent of original ADP).