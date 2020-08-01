/ Register

Nearly half of US jobs lost to coronavirus could be gone permanently, poll finds

Discussion in 'Americas' started by mmr

    mmr

    mmr FULL MEMBER

    About half of Americans said they, or someone in household, have lost income as result of pandemic
    By Megan HenneyFOXBusiness
    Nearly half of Americans whose families experienced a layoff during the coronavirus pandemic think the job loss will be permanent — which could mean that roughly 10 million workers need to find a new employer.

    That's according to new findings from an Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll, which shows that 47 percent of households with a job loss think it's permanent or probably not coming back. Comparatively, in April 78 percent of households with a job loss thought it would be temporary.

    About half of Americans said they, or someone in their household, have lost income as a result of the pandemic, which dragged the nation into the worst economic downturn in decades. About 27 percent said someone has been laid off, while 33 percent have seen their hours reduced. Twenty-nine percent of those said they'd had wages or salaries reduced, and 24 percent had taken unpaid time off.

    The resurgence of COVID-19 infections and new shutdown measures in several U.S. states, including Florida and California, have raised fears the labor market's recovery is stalling after solid — and record-shattering — job growth in May and June. Last week, the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits rose for the first time in 16 weeks, while the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country surged past 4 million.


    The renewed threat of another round of layoffs is emerging just as the extra $600 a week in unemployment benefits, part of the $2.2 trillion CARES Act passed in March, is expiring.

    About nine in 10 Democrats said they prioritize stopping the virus over the economy, while Republicans were more evenly split: About 46 percent said the country should focus on slowing the spread, while 53 percent said the economy is the bigger priority, according to the poll of 1,057 adults conducted between July 16-20.

    Congress is negotiating another round of aid for American workers and businesses. On Monday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell unveiled Republicans' proposal, the HEALS Act, which is estimated to cost $1 trillion.

    The framework calls for the extension — but substantial reduction — of just-expired expanded unemployment benefits to $200 per week instead of $600, a fresh round of $1,200 stimulus check to American adults earning less than $75,000 in August and tens of billions of dollars in aid to schools and universities.

    If the virus outbreak intensifies, forcing businesses to shut down again, economists have warned the consequences could be dire.

    “I think a second wave would really undermine public confidence and might make for a significantly longer recovery and weaker recovery,” Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said at the end of May.

    https://www.foxbusiness.com/money/n...onavirus-could-be-gone-permanently-poll-finds
     
    OBLiTeRate TrumpTurd

    OBLiTeRate TrumpTurd FULL MEMBER

    :dance3: :dance3: :dance3:

    :yahoo: :yahoo: :yahoo:

    :omghaha: :omghaha: :omghaha:


    AWESOME, AWESOME, AWESOME news.

    Hopefully, the Murican nationwide CIVIL RIOTS spread like a WILDFIRE,
    and become a nationwide DESTRUCTIONS     that can NOT be extinguished.

    Death to the 1000% Racist SCUM of the EARTH * White Power King Cockroach Murican nation.
     
    bolo

    bolo SENIOR MEMBER

    I think retail jobs will be gone eventually. People who were not comfortable ordering online had no choice. Now they've experienced online ordering, most stores are dead.

    Iconic JC Penny store is bankrupt, Victoria Secret, J CREW, etc. More to come.
     
    atan651

    atan651 FULL MEMBER

    Good although the numbers are much higher. These unemploys can blame Trump squarely for their job losses.
     
    PakFactor

    PakFactor SENIOR MEMBER

    Funny enough Congress went home after failing to pass anything and I believe next month the current benefits expire. Total failure of government, thanks to that Turtle Neck McConnell (Republican).
     
    Hamartia Antidote

    Hamartia Antidote ELITE MEMBER

    Considering almost everybody is/had been home for months only 50% losing money is a pretty good number. 50% of households successfully working at home without an income loss is impressive.
     
    Char

    Char FULL MEMBER

    It's not sustainable.
     
    Hamartia Antidote

    Hamartia Antidote ELITE MEMBER

    While not possible for all industries the financial firm I work for is not rushing people back to the office. I'm hearing the same thing with other companies.

    Looks like telecommuting is going to become very popular.

    Screen Shot 2020-07-31 at 11.28.21 PM.jpg
     
    Mista

    Mista SENIOR MEMBER

    [​IMG]
     
    Hamartia Antidote

    Hamartia Antidote ELITE MEMBER

    Yep.
    A lot of people who own companies or are higher ups tend to be on the older side.
    So while many people may think money talks more than anything else...there's a new player in town....COVID-19..and it talks louder.

    What talks more:
    A) Money
    B) Power
    C) COVID-19
     
    mmr

    mmr FULL MEMBER

    Well the real problem is not those large or medium size but small business.

    They dont have the option to work from home.

    Many small restaurants... boutique shops...will closed permanently.

    Government has to help them out interest free loan
    ..rent defferal...mortgage defferal...tax credits etc.
     
    PakFactor

    PakFactor SENIOR MEMBER

    Don't try to educate them, just leave them be. :)
     
