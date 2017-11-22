What's new

Nearly half of Taiwanese unwilling to fight to defend nation

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
32,905
1
61,168
Country
China
Location
China
Nearly half of Taiwanese unwilling to fight to defend nation
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer

2020/07/20 20:57


TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — About 75 percent of Taiwanese agree with the proposition that Taiwan should extend the period of military conscription instead of adopting a completely voluntary recruitment policy, according to a recent survey carried out by ETtoday.

Among the respondents, 50.8 percent strongly agree with the proposition, 24.4 percent slightly agree, 12 percent slightly disagree, 5.9 percent totally disagree, and 7 percent have no opinion, per China Times.

Before 2000, Taiwan's conscription system mandated that all males over the age of 18 serve two years in the military. This has since been shortened to four months of basic training.

As tensions between the United States and China continue to rise, the situation around the Taiwan Strait has become more treacherous. Some scholars have even predicted a war within three years, according to the report.

If war were to break out between Taiwan and China, 40.9 percent of those surveyed said that they are willing to fight or would not object to their family's participation, while 49.1 percent said the opposite.

Compared to the results of a previous survey, the percentage of people willing to take up arms in defense of Taiwan or support family members in doing so has increased significantly, perhaps owing to increased anxiety over China's true intentions after recent events such as the implementation of Beijing's new national security law for Hong Kong.

Those willing to fight for Taiwan are typically male, between the ages of 30 and 39, and with party affiliations slanting towards the green coalition, which includes supporters of the Democratic Progressive Party and New Power Party among others.

The ETtoday survey was conducted among Taiwanese over 20 years of age between July 15 and 16, and 2,640 valid samples were collected. The survey has a margin of error of plus or minus 1.91 percent with a 95 percent confidence interval.

www.taiwannews.com.tw

Nearly half of Taiwanese unwilling to fight to defend nation | Taiwan News

75.2% of those surveyed agree Taiwan should expand military conscription
www.taiwannews.com.tw www.taiwannews.com.tw
 
S

Surya 1

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 6, 2016
2,938
-44
1,853
Country
India
Location
India
beijingwalker said:
Nearly half of Taiwanese unwilling to fight to defend nation
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer

2020/07/20 20:57


TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — About 75 percent of Taiwanese agree with the proposition that Taiwan should extend the period of military conscription instead of adopting a completely voluntary recruitment policy, according to a recent survey carried out by ETtoday.

Among the respondents, 50.8 percent strongly agree with the proposition, 24.4 percent slightly agree, 12 percent slightly disagree, 5.9 percent totally disagree, and 7 percent have no opinion, per China Times.

Before 2000, Taiwan's conscription system mandated that all males over the age of 18 serve two years in the military. This has since been shortened to four months of basic training.

As tensions between the United States and China continue to rise, the situation around the Taiwan Strait has become more treacherous. Some scholars have even predicted a war within three years, according to the report.

If war were to break out between Taiwan and China, 40.9 percent of those surveyed said that they are willing to fight or would not object to their family's participation, while 49.1 percent said the opposite.

Compared to the results of a previous survey, the percentage of people willing to take up arms in defense of Taiwan or support family members in doing so has increased significantly, perhaps owing to increased anxiety over China's true intentions after recent events such as the implementation of Beijing's new national security law for Hong Kong.

Those willing to fight for Taiwan are typically male, between the ages of 30 and 39, and with party affiliations slanting towards the green coalition, which includes supporters of the Democratic Progressive Party and New Power Party among others.

The ETtoday survey was conducted among Taiwanese over 20 years of age between July 15 and 16, and 2,640 valid samples were collected. The survey has a margin of error of plus or minus 1.91 percent with a 95 percent confidence interval.

www.taiwannews.com.tw

Nearly half of Taiwanese unwilling to fight to defend nation | Taiwan News

75.2% of those surveyed agree Taiwan should expand military conscription
www.taiwannews.com.tw www.taiwannews.com.tw
Click to expand...
This means half is ready. Now remove old, laddies and children. The percentage is very high.
 
dbc

dbc

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Feb 1, 2009
3,329
11
3,768
Country
United States
Location
United States
Could it be that the people in the countries at the bottom of you list have evolved their thinking and come to the realization that war itself is pointless? While wolf warriors such as @Feng Leng wants to nuke and set fire to the whole world. There is an inevitable future when the population of this world will not care about race, religion and national boundaries.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
M Nearly half of US jobs lost to coronavirus could be gone permanently, poll finds Americas 26
Gibbs Patient 206': Man blamed for nearly half of all Sri Lanka’s coronavirus cases speaks out COVID-19 Coronavirus 0
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE The Patriotic Hindu Rajputs Who Merged Amarkot and Nearly Half of Rajisthan With Pakistan Pakistan History 37
beijingwalker 'Driving force' China accounts for nearly half global patent filings: U.N. World Affairs 1
beijingwalker China Has Forgiven Nearly $10 Billion In Debt. Cuba Accounts For Over Half. World Affairs 23
Imran Khan The Pentagon is ending a training program for Afghan pilots after nearly half go AWOL in the US Afghanistan Defence Forum 13
D Deficit nears $600 billion in first half of 2018 World Affairs 3
TruthTheOnlyDefense Americans own nearly half of the world's one billion guns World Affairs 2
Manidabest Nearly half of US arms exports go to the Middle East Middle East & Africa 5
onebyone Tesla’s burning through nearly half a million dollars every hour World Affairs 10

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top