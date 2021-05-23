Nearly 200,000 Gather in London for History-Making Demonstration of Solidarity With Palestinians

Clutch said: And all these Western "kuffar" are doing 1000% better than our Pakistani Munafiq (Saudi paid) Jahil Mullah parties... Click to expand...

I would not be surprised that the large majority of those in attendance are Muslims.London itself houses 1.26 Million Muslims.I'm particularly proud of the TLP that organized marches in support of our brothers/sisters in Gaza:Maulana's in Pakistan have been organizing protests across Pakistan for a while now against the atrocities and I have yet to see the PTI, PML-N or PPP officially organizing anything themselves and mind you all three of those parties were more than happy to take Saudi loans.When discussing the atrocities committed against the people of Gaza who did Imran Khan call? Mahmoud Abbas in the West Bank:To hell with the PLO trash.Israel arms India yet have we armed Hamas?This isn't an issue with the Maulana's who have limited to no government support at all and need help.If you think those kafir's are friends remember back in 2002, mind you about a year after the initial invasion so these people knew what was happening, about 93% of Americans were in support of bombing and occupying Afghanistan which meant murdering innocent Muslim men, women and children:Support for the war declined as costs climbed to an estimated $2 Trillion which covers not just the war but long term care for the thousands of army families who lost a relative in that war or the thousands more who came back traumatized and wounded.