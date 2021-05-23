What's new

Nearly 200,000 Gather in London for History-Making Demonstration of Solidarity With Palestinians

PakPrinciples

PakPrinciples

FULL MEMBER
May 6, 2013
592
0
771
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Nearly 200,000 Gather in London for History-Making Demonstration of Solidarity With Palestinians

"This movement is growing every single day," said the Muslim Association of Britain.


Nearly 200,000 people gathered in London Saturday for what organizers said was one of the largest demonstrations of solidarity with Palestinians in the United Kingdom's history.

Organizers with the Stop The War Coalition, Palestine Solidarity Campaign, Friends of Al-Aqsa, Palestinian Forum in Britain, Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament, and the Muslim Association of Britain had planned the protest before Hamas and Israel reached a ceasefire that began early Friday after an 11-day bombing campaign targeting the Gaza Strip.

The attacks killed more than 230 Palestinians including dozens of children. Rockets launched by Hamas killed 12 Israelis, according to authorities.

The groups went ahead with the demonstration despite the ceasefire—which was brokered by diplomats from Egypt, Qatar, and the United Nations—noting that "Palestinians in Gaza still face a 15-year long siege that entraps them and violates all of their human rights."

"Palestinians in the West Bank and East Jerusalem continue to face a brutal military occupation, including restrictions on movement, home demolitions, and the enforcement of military law on the civilian population," organizers said in a statement. "Palestinian citizens of Israel are still subject to over 65 laws that discriminate against them and render them second class citizens, and Palestinians in exile are still denied their right to return home."

The organizers expected roughly 150,000 people to take part in the solidarity march, but an estimated 180,000 showed up.

"This movement is growing every single day," tweeted the Muslim Association of Britain.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1396092929089974279

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1396139294348165125

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1396148417483653126

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1396091031691616258


Participants marched from Victoria Embankment to Hyde Park, chanting slogans including "Free Palestine!" and "No Justice, No Peace!"
Chants of "Boris Johnson, shame on you!" were also heard as the demonstrators demanded the U.K. end its complicity in Israel's violent policies. As The Independent reported Saturday, equipment produced in the U.K. was used by the Israel Defense Forces in the most recent bombardment campaign.
Former Labour shadow chancellor John McDonnell was among the speakers who addressed the huge crowd at Hyde Park.

"Yes, a ceasefire has been negotiated and we welcome a ceasefire," said McDonnell. "But let's be clear, there will be no ceasefire in our campaign to boycott, disinvest, and sanction the Israeli apartheid state. The message is clear, we will not cease our campaign in solidarity until there is justice. So let's make it clear, no justice, no peace."

Demonstrators also gathered in other cities including Paris and Dublin, according to The Guardian.

"Israel's system of apartheid and ethnic cleansing cannot continue," organizers of the historic London march said. "We can't stop just because Israel has temporarily stopped bombing Gaza. We must campaign and protest until the Palestinian people enjoy what is their birth right: freedom, justice and equality in their historic homeland."

https://www.commondreams.org/news/2...-making-demonstration-solidarity-palestinians

 
Clutch

Clutch

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 3, 2008
11,927
6
16,579
PakPrinciples said:
Nearly 200,000 Gather in London for History-Making Demonstration of Solidarity With Palestinians

"This movement is growing every single day," said the Muslim Association of Britain.




Nearly 200,000 people gathered in London Saturday for what organizers said was one of the largest demonstrations of solidarity with Palestinians in the United Kingdom's history.

Organizers with the Stop The War Coalition, Palestine Solidarity Campaign, Friends of Al-Aqsa, Palestinian Forum in Britain, Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament, and the Muslim Association of Britain had planned the protest before Hamas and Israel reached a ceasefire that began early Friday after an 11-day bombing campaign targeting the Gaza Strip.

The attacks killed more than 230 Palestinians including dozens of children. Rockets launched by Hamas killed 12 Israelis, according to authorities.

The groups went ahead with the demonstration despite the ceasefire—which was brokered by diplomats from Egypt, Qatar, and the United Nations—noting that "Palestinians in Gaza still face a 15-year long siege that entraps them and violates all of their human rights."

"Palestinians in the West Bank and East Jerusalem continue to face a brutal military occupation, including restrictions on movement, home demolitions, and the enforcement of military law on the civilian population," organizers said in a statement. "Palestinian citizens of Israel are still subject to over 65 laws that discriminate against them and render them second class citizens, and Palestinians in exile are still denied their right to return home."

The organizers expected roughly 150,000 people to take part in the solidarity march, but an estimated 180,000 showed up.

"This movement is growing every single day," tweeted the Muslim Association of Britain.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1396092929089974279

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1396139294348165125

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1396148417483653126

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1396091031691616258


Participants marched from Victoria Embankment to Hyde Park, chanting slogans including "Free Palestine!" and "No Justice, No Peace!"
Chants of "Boris Johnson, shame on you!" were also heard as the demonstrators demanded the U.K. end its complicity in Israel's violent policies. As The Independent reported Saturday, equipment produced in the U.K. was used by the Israel Defense Forces in the most recent bombardment campaign.
Former Labour shadow chancellor John McDonnell was among the speakers who addressed the huge crowd at Hyde Park.

"Yes, a ceasefire has been negotiated and we welcome a ceasefire," said McDonnell. "But let's be clear, there will be no ceasefire in our campaign to boycott, disinvest, and sanction the Israeli apartheid state. The message is clear, we will not cease our campaign in solidarity until there is justice. So let's make it clear, no justice, no peace."

Demonstrators also gathered in other cities including Paris and Dublin, according to The Guardian.

"Israel's system of apartheid and ethnic cleansing cannot continue," organizers of the historic London march said. "We can't stop just because Israel has temporarily stopped bombing Gaza. We must campaign and protest until the Palestinian people enjoy what is their birth right: freedom, justice and equality in their historic homeland."

https://www.commondreams.org/news/2...-making-demonstration-solidarity-palestinians

Click to expand...

And all these Western "kuffar" are doing 1000% better than our Pakistani Munafiq (Saudi paid) Jahil Mullah parties...

May Allah grant all these people jannah for standing up for Haq ("truth")!

Are you listening mullahs???... This is the real test!
 
PakPrinciples

PakPrinciples

FULL MEMBER
May 6, 2013
592
0
771
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Clutch said:
And all these Western "kuffar" are doing 1000% better than our Pakistani Munafiq (Saudi paid) Jahil Mullah parties...
Click to expand...
I would not be surprised that the large majority of those in attendance are Muslims.

London itself houses 1.26 Million Muslims.

I'm particularly proud of the TLP that organized marches in support of our brothers/sisters in Gaza:


Maulana's in Pakistan have been organizing protests across Pakistan for a while now against the atrocities and I have yet to see the PTI, PML-N or PPP officially organizing anything themselves and mind you all three of those parties were more than happy to take Saudi loans.

When discussing the atrocities committed against the people of Gaza who did Imran Khan call? Mahmoud Abbas in the West Bank:



To hell with the PLO trash.

Israel arms India yet have we armed Hamas?

This isn't an issue with the Maulana's who have limited to no government support at all and need help.

If you think those kafir's are friends remember back in 2002, mind you about a year after the initial invasion so these people knew what was happening, about 93% of Americans were in support of bombing and occupying Afghanistan which meant murdering innocent Muslim men, women and children:



Support for the war declined as costs climbed to an estimated $2 Trillion which covers not just the war but long term care for the thousands of army families who lost a relative in that war or the thousands more who came back traumatized and wounded.
 
Last edited:
Ahtisham Ullah Karamat

Ahtisham Ullah Karamat

FULL MEMBER
Sep 21, 2020
106
0
93
Country
United States
Location
United States
PakPrinciples said:
I would not be surprised that the large majority of those in attendance are Muslims.

London itself houses 1.26 Million Muslims.

I'm particularly proud of the TLP that organized marches in support of our brothers/sisters in Gaza:


Maulana's in Pakistan have been organizing protests across Pakistan for a while now against the atrocities and I have yet to see the PTI, PML-N or PPP officially organizing anything themselves and mind you all three of those parties were more than happy to take Saudi loans.

When discussing the atrocities committed against the people of Gaza who did Imran Khan call? Mahmoud Abbas in the West Bank:



To hell with the PLO trash.

Israel arms India yet have we armed Hamas?

This isn't an issue with the Maulana's who have limited to no government support at all and need help.

If you think those kafir's are friends remember back in 2002, mind you about a year after the initial invasion so these people knew what was happening, about 93% of Americans were in support of bombing and occupying Afghanistan which meant murdering innocent Muslim men, women and children:



Support for the war declined as costs climbed to an estimated $2 Trillion which covers not just the war but long term care for the thousands of army families who lost a relative in that war or the thousands more who came back traumatized and wounded.
Click to expand...
Well given phakki/antidote
 
Clutch

Clutch

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 3, 2008
11,927
6
16,579
PakPrinciples said:
I would not be surprised that the large majority of those in attendance are Muslims.

London itself houses 1.26 Million Muslims.

I'm particularly proud of the TLP that organized marches in support of our brothers/sisters in Gaza:


Maulana's in Pakistan have been organizing protests across Pakistan for a while now against the atrocities and I have yet to see the PTI, PML-N or PPP officially organizing anything themselves and mind you all three of those parties were more than happy to take Saudi loans.

When discussing the atrocities committed against the people of Gaza who did Imran Khan call? Mahmoud Abbas in the West Bank:



To hell with the PLO trash.

Israel arms India yet have we armed Hamas?

This isn't an issue with the Maulana's who have limited to no government support at all and need help.

If you think those kafir's are friends remember back in 2002, mind you about a year after the initial invasion so these people knew what was happening, about 93% of Americans were in support of bombing and occupying Afghanistan which meant murdering innocent Muslim men, women and children:



Support for the war declined as costs climbed to an estimated $2 Trillion which covers not just the war but long term care for the thousands of army families who lost a relative in that war or the thousands more who came back traumatized and wounded.
Click to expand...
BS...

The video you have shown is not the TLP anti-Israel protest

The Mullah Jahil so-called Islamic parties of Pakistan didn't raise a single protest in Pakistan.... They are the biggest agents of the Saudi-Zionist Alliance.
 
Norwegian

Norwegian

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 19, 2014
14,804
8
22,965
Country
Pakistan
Location
Norway
Clutch said:
And all these Western "kuffar" are doing 1000% better than our Pakistani Munafiq (Saudi paid) Jahil Mullah parties...

May Allah grant all these people jannah for standing up for Haq ("truth")!

Are you listening mullahs???... This is the real test!
Click to expand...
What truth? They are not aware of Hamas rockets, upcoming Palestinian elections, upcoming Israeli elections, desire of Netanyahu and Hamas alike to remain in power by creating a war like conflict. All they see is dead Palestinian children and come out on the streets against Israel. All the details and what's happening behind the scenes is carefully ignored.
0A53AC6A-BF91-4597-AEF1-51244738B570.jpeg

https://www.timesofisrael.com/why-h...ahu-for-now-are-the-winners-of-this-mini-war/
 
PakPrinciples

PakPrinciples

FULL MEMBER
May 6, 2013
592
0
771
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Clutch said:
BS...

The video you have shown is not the TLP anti-Israel protest

The Mullah Jahil so-called Islamic parties of Pakistan didn't raise a single protest in Pakistan.... They are the biggest agents of the Saudi-Zionist Alliance.
Click to expand...
I can assure you that is most definitely the TLP protest and if you click on the video it'll take you to the official Hafiz Saad Hussain Rizvi's YouTube page.

Look at the crowd, you'll notice alongside the Palestinian and Pakistani flags a lot of those patriots are also flying the TLP flag's:





Lol, at 0:15 there's even a giant "Labbaik Al-Quds March" banner being held up by a number of people.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom