Nearly 150,000 [US] Tesla owners pushed the FSD button

Nearly 150,000 Tesla owners pushed the FSD button
Tesla software update 2021.32.22 contained just one new item – a slight redesign to the Autopilot settings menu to add the ‘Request Full Self-Driving Beta’ button.
Despite its small size and the fact it added no new features to the car, it was probably the most highly anticipated update since the automaker first started deploying them 2012.
On the Q3 2021 earnings call, we now know how many owners in the United States pushed the button.
During the Q&A session of the call, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn revealed about 150,000 owners are using the company’s Safety Score Beta tool. The insurance tool analyzes real-time driving behaviour to determine if they are a “safe driver” and whether they can download the FSD beta software.
The figure provides an interesting insight into how many owners have purchased the FSD package. Since 2016, when the company first offered the package, a little less than one million Tesla cars have been sold in the US according to automotive data sales and statistics website GoodCarBadCar.
That roughly puts the FSD take rate in the US at about 15%. This is slightly lower than the worldwide average of around 20% estimated through a crowd-sourced tracker.
It also puts into perspective how cautious Tesla is being with the expansion of the beta testing program. The company limited the expansion to around 1,000 owners with a perfect 100 score. They have added more testers in the days since then, but the number is likely still below 5,000, or less than 5% of the total number of people who pushed the button.
That number should expand further this Friday with the software being pushed to owners with a Safety Score of 99.